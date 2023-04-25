Police and volunteers search for missing American woman, Julie Goodness

Cape Town – The police and volunteers are combing the Table Mountain area in search of missing American woman Julie Goodness. The 38-year-old woman was last seen in Bellevue Street, in the Higgovale area on Monday morning.

Goodness is known to be a regular trail runner and is believed to have walked towards Table Mountain. She was last seen wearing a purple/pink long-sleeved sports top, blue jeans and colourful sneakers, an oversized jacket with a white canvas bag. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a search was under way in the Table Mountain area.

“Cape Town Central SAPS has opened a missing’s person file and commenced with a multi-disciplinary search for the missing 38-year-old who was last seen leaving her place of accommodation yesterday morning, Monday, 24 April 2023 at about 7:45am. “It is reported that she left with a bag and was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, hiking shoes and a navy blue K-Way jacket. “Search and Rescue from the police and volunteers are combing the Table Mountain area in an attempt to trace the missing lady,“ Pojie said.

The Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum has urged anyone with information to contact the police. “The (white) American female is approximately 1.6m tall, weighs approximately 50kg with dark brown hair and blue/dark eyes. Her hair is usually worn in a ponytail and she speaks with an American accent,” they said. The search for Goodness comes after German tourist Nick Frischke went missing in the Hangberg area in February.