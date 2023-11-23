Police unions condemn graft as constable faces charges

Police unions have condemned corruption among officers and called for the law to take its course after a 26-year-old police constable allegedly aided a detainee to escape for R1 000 payment. Cheslyn Heckrath appeared in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with corruption and alternative fraud.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused was released on R2000 bail and the case postponed to January 30. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “According to reports, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday, November 17, on a charge of fraud. While in detention he was approached by the SAPS member who requested him to pay an amount of R1 000 in exchange to be assisted to escape. The suspect made arrangements and received the cash via e-wallet.

“The constable then assisted the suspect to escape during the night as arranged. “The suspect, however, was re-arrested in the early hours of Saturday, November 18 when he blew the whistle on corruption.” In another case involving an officer, the Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court found former Hawks captain Esmarelda Bailey guilty of corruption, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice and loss of a firearm.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “It is reported that Bailey, 55, was arrested by the Serious Corruption Investigation team in 2011 and charged after she stole an exhibit firearm, sold a docket, stole a cellphone from a crime scene as well as sold a set of police uniforms. “Her conviction follows numerous court appearances. Her bail has been extended.” The matter has been remanded to Friday for pre-sentencing.

The court previously heard in 2012 that Bailey was caught in a police trap illegally selling police uniforms, firearms and ammunition. She allegedly sold a tog bag containing a police cap and a reflector jacket, a pair of police socks, a police shirt, two pairs of police trousers and ammunition. The ex-cop is alleged to have received the R4 500 gratification and Hawks members had found missing police dockets, court exhibits and other items at her flat.

South African Policing Union (SAPU) general secretary, Tumelo Mogodiseng said the law must take its course. “We condemn corruption of police members found on the wrong side of the law, we also subscribe to innocence until proven guilty by the court of law. “We cannot justify corruption. IPID must arrest these officers and police officers should not be afraid to arrest their colleagues when they are on the wrong side of the law.

“There must be a collaboration between the communities, Community Police Forum (CPF), our government and officers. The CPF must be active and report crime in the communities and the communities should report criminals and officers who are on the wrong side of the law,” said Mogodiseng. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) provincial spokesperson Pat Raolane said corruption will taint the image of the police. “We want to urge all of our members, for those that are involved in criminal activities to refrain doing so, because this does not look well to the people that we serve which are South Africans, we then know that we are no longer in the police force but in the police service, whatever we do should not bring back the past where police were not trusted by our people.”