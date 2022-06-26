ANC calls on South Africans to intensify economic transformation struggle

Cape Town - The ANC has called on all South Africans to intensify the struggle for fundamental economic transformation, spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday. In a statement to mark the 67th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, Mabe said the charter has over the decades of struggle represented a vision of an alternative future, the core values and aspirations of what South Africa wanted and strived for.

“As we mark the 67th anniversary of this historic event, we reflect on how far we have come in giving effect to the demands of the Freedom Charter and what tasks we must undertake to realise the goal of a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it. “Since the advent of democracy, South Africa has made remarkable progress towards realising the vision of the Freedom Charter,” he said. Mabe said through the Constitution, the fundamental principle that South Africa belonged to all who lived in it and that the authority of government must be based on the will of the people was affirmed.

“Over the course of the last 28 years, we have removed the discriminatory and exploitative practices of the past, enacted many of the rights demanded in the Freedom Charter and put in place policies and programmes to meet the basic needs of all South Africans.” He said despite the progress, they had still not fully achieved the vision of the Freedom Charter. “That task remains the central mission of the ANC and the broader democratic movement, and indeed of broader South African society. Our greatest challenge is to give effect to the demand that ”The People Shall Share in the Country’s Wealth’.”

Mabe said although there has been some progress in improving the economic position of black people and women, the country was still defined by widespread poverty, unemployment and inequality. “Our focus this Freedom Charter Day must therefore be on the implementation of the radical transformation of our economy and society, as set out in the National Development Plan.” Mabe said the ANC called on all South Africans to use Freedom Charter Day to reaffirm their shared determination to implement the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

