Modise defends suspension of deputy surgeon-general

Cape Town - Defence Minister Thandi Modise has defended the precautionary suspension of a deputy surgeon-general who was paid R3.2 million in salaries and benefits since October 2020, saying it was within the provisions of departmental policy. DA MP Kobus Marais wrote to Modise enquiring about the charges levelled against deputy surgeon-general Noel Ndlovu, whom he said was suspended three years ago for his apparent refusal to sign off the order of the Cuban drug, Heberon Interferon-Alpha-B2B.

Marais also wanted to know when Ndlovu would be hauled before a disciplinary hearing. In her response, Modise said Ndlovu was not on suspension, but was on “leave on instruction”. Modise also said the military police had opened a case against the CEO of Umkhombe Marine, who is married to Ndlovu.

“Umkhombe Marine was allegedly awarded a contract without following necessary procurement processes. Upon consideration of major-general Ndlovu’s position as deputy surgeon-general in the SA Defence Force and his involvement in top management structures, where matters pertaining to the aid could be discussed, the chief of the SANDF decided to place the member on leave on instruction as a precautionary measure to prevent possible conflict of interest and/or interference with the investigation,” he said. Modise said there were no specific charges against Ndlovu as yet.

“However, the investigation against his wife is in advanced stages of finality and if Major-General Ndlovu is implicated, the department will institute the necessary disciplinary measures.” She confirmed that Ndlovu had been on “leave by instruction” for 31 months. “The total cost of the member’s remuneration and benefits from October 15, 2020, to date is R3 289 113 000.

Marais asked for a justification of the irregular expense related to Ndlovus’ remuneration while sitting idle at home. Modise said the Chief of SANDF placed major-general Ndlovu on “leave on instruction” with full benefits in line with the provisions of the departmental police, and there is no perceived irregular expenditure incurred by the department. The minister said she had been briefed about all cases of suspension and “leave on instruction”. She has since given her directive on how the cases should be managed.

“The department is currently assessing all suspensions and leave on instruction cases, including major-general Ndlovu’s, with the view of returning officials back to work depending on the nature and circumstances of each case,” Modise added. On Monday, Marais told the Cape Times he wrote to Modise after he learnt that Ndlovu was suspended after he refused to sign an order for the Cuban drug because it was not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. “No charges were levelled against him. If they were convinced at that stage, they should have brought the charges against him. It seems that they can’t prove that. Egos are in the way of saying we made a mistake,” Marais said.