Cape Town - Implementation plans by the Department of Home Affairs to finalise requirements for remote working visas has been welcomed by the local business and tourism community. The department last week confirmed that they are working to meet a deadline at the end of June to announce requirements for such visas during a presentation to the Western Cape Standing Committee on Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

This process is underway with the State Law Advisor approval process also in the pipeline. Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Jacques Moolman, said they support the remote working visa which aligns with global trends and would contribute to economic development. “We believe the Western Cape is well suited to remote working, and the proposed visa would be a drawcard for digital nomads who bring with them significant expertise and spending power.

“This would be a boon to much-needed economic recovery and business development, particularly in the wake of the reduced mobility during Covid-19 lockdowns. We see significant advantage in broadening the base of available professional expertise. Although eligibility for this visa entails an employment contract with a foreign company, there would be a net benefit for the local economy in terms of spending and skills transfer, and this should translate into local job creation. “The Western Cape also boasts a solid ICT and financial services sector which would benefit remote workers. In addition there are lifestyle advantages, such as access to world class tourism facilities, which make Cape Town in particular an attractive remote working proposition.

An influx of digital nomads would have significantly positive impacts on the local tourism and property markets. Increased demand for property is like a big export order for the property development sector, as well as a capital gain for property owners. “Yes, there would be some short term pains, such as reduced availability of rental accommodation in up-market areas – which is already in short supply.

But this may in turn provide stimulus for new property developments, and increasing demand would have long-term gains,” said Moolman. Moolman said the remote working visa would also ensure retaining of highly skilled individuals. “We are currently seeing an alarming outflow of skilled professionals.

Around 900 000 South Africans emigrated in 2020, a large proportion of them skilled professionals, the majority settling in the UK and Australia. The possibility of remote working in other countries is also drawing young South Africans away, which is all the more reason to stimulate local economic growth – in the hope of retaining skills,” said Moolman. Cape Town Tourism chief executive, Enver Duminy, said he was thrilled with the progressive move by national government.

Duminy said the opportunities which will sprout from the visas will make South Africa a destination of choice, bringing a necessary boost for the economy. “With the implementation of remote working visas, South Africa can now become a destination of choice for digital nomads and remote workers from around the world. Not only will this boost our tourism industry, but it will also provide our local workforce with new opportunities and skill sets.