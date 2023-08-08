Santaco disputes City’s stats on number of taxis impounded

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has accused the City of misrepresenting the true picture about the number of taxis it has impounded since the start of the year. This is an issue – among others –linked to the taxi strike which has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people and attacks on property.

The violence intensified on Monday with more attacks on buses, looting of shops and attacks on private vehicles. The impasse appeared to be far from over as the City and the provincial government were last night locked in meetings with the representatives of the taxi industry. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was among those attending the meeting to address the taxi industry’s grievances, which include allegations that the City unfairly targeted their vehicles.

Santaco refuted the City’s impoundment statistics, saying about 6 000 taxis have been impounded since the start of the year. According to safety mayco member JP Smith between July 2022 and the end of June 2023, their traffic service impounded 6245 minibus taxis, as well as 345 Amaphela (Avanza) vehicles, using the Nation Land Transport Act. A further 2 472 e-hailing vehicles were impounded.

“Impoundments in the public sector do include e-hailing and other public transport vehicles. “Vehicles are impounded either where a driver does not have a valid operating licence, or is operating in contravention of their operating licence. “If anyone has concerns about the manner in which the law is applied, they have legal recourse,” he said.

However Santaco’s provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said since the beginning of the year 6 000 taxis have been impounded. Hermanus condemned all acts of violence and called for calm amid negotiations. “We are especially aggrieved by the perception of the public that we are lawless.

“This perception is being fuelled by protesters and non members of our organisation,” he said. Increased safety measures were deployed to quell violence linked to the taxi industry including the killing of three people. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) In one of at least three deaths related to the violence, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a motorist fired shots at assailants who allegedly stoned vehicles near the Cape Town International Airport.

“An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach. The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded. A murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated. The identity of the deceased person is yet to be determined,” said Potelwa. Taxi operators blocked Airport Approach which leads to the airport. In another incident a motorist was killed after shots were fired at the car and it was pelted with stones.

“Nyanga police responded to a complaint earlier yesterday. Upon their arrival in Borcherds Quarry, close to the N2 highway, they found the body of a 28-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said the police’s Joseph Swartbooi. In Mfuleni the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found after a delivery truck was looted and security guards pelted with stones.

Looting of shops was also reported in shopping malls including Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein. Despite a court interdict preventing attacks on its vehicles, more Golden Arrow buses were torched during a violent protest allegedly linked to the ongoing taxi strike. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said reports suggest that protesters violently entered shops and fled with household appliances, clothing and liquor.

“In Gugulethu five suspects were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property, and are being detained until they are scheduled for a court appearance. “Cases of public violence are under police investigation and more arrests could be affected as our investigation unfolds. A strong police presence is maintained in the affected areas and possible hot spots,” said Traut. Deputy Commissioner for Policing, Tebello Mosikili led operations to combat acts of criminality and about 72 people were arrested for public violence.