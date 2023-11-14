Second suspect in Loyiso Nkohla's murder case arrested

The second suspect in the murder of prominent community activist Loyiso Nkohla was to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, according to the Hawks. The 38-year-old was arrested in Katlehong on Monday in connection with Nkohla’s murder in April.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “His arrest emanates from an incident where Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station. “It is believed that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line, where families had built their homes. “The Hawks have since arrested the first suspect Zukisa Tshabile, 38, on October 27 for the murder of Nkohla. He had made an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate's Court and the matter was remanded until February 15, 2024 for further investigation.”

Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Makgato, has lauded the team for the intensive investigation and the strides they have made to bring the perpetrators before a court of law. Nkohla, who became famous for throwing human excrement on the steps of the provincial legislature and Cape Town International Airport when he was the leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, was shot and killed with three other people wounded. At the time of his death, Nkohla was working with Langa and Philippi residents who invaded the Central Line to ensure that they were relocated.