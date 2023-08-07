Spanish man arrested at Cape Town airport for heroin possession

A 62-year-old Spanish man has been arrested at Cape Town International Airport after he was found in possession of 5kg of heroin worth R1.2 million on Sunday. His arrest came a day after a 63-year-old woman was arrested at the airport for trying to smuggle 3.5kg of heroin worth R1.6m to Europe.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the 62-year-old man faced a charge of possession of heroin. “Members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Detectives, Narcotics Section, assisted by members attached to Border Police at Cape Town International Airport, conducted stop and search operations at the Cape Town International Airport when they spotted a possible suspect. “They accosted the man of Spanish descent and conducted a search when they discovered 5kg of heroin in his possession.

“He was arrested and the heroin was confiscated as evidence. “The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 8, to face a charge of illegal dealing in drugs,” said Pojie. Western Cape provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile lauded the members for their diligence.