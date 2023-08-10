Taxi strike: Sadtu calls on WCED to shut schools

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to close schools in areas most affected by the ongoing taxi strike. The union on Thursday slated the WCED for not taking steps to do so.

“Sadtu Western Cape is greatly perturbed by the ongoing violent taxi strike in the province where workers are intimidated, and the reluctance of the Western Cape Education Department to take a decisive step to close the schools in the affected areas for the safety of both teachers and learners. “The union cannot understand how some circuit managers are putting pressure on principals to ensure that teachers and education workers report to school when conditions are unsafe, and workers fear to leave their homes. We would like to remind the employer that education workers are not on strike and schools must not be used in the political power play between the taxi bosses and Western Cape-led DA government. “We therefore call upon the head of department to strongly reprimand directors, circuit managers, and other officials to refrain from harassing principals and teachers through intimidation by forcing them to go to school when conditions are unsafe.

“The same officials are giving the directives from the safe cocoons of their offices and are not physically present in the areas where schools are situated but rely only on the media to inform them about the situation on the ground.” Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the department was keeping schools open to ensure continued teaching and learning as far as possible. This, as the department was still making up for lost teaching and learning time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is positive to note that attendance has increased from Tuesday (8 August 2023), with 124 012 more learners and 5 699 more staff members attending school today (Thursday). “The number of schools closed also decreased from 92 on Tuesday, to 48 today (Thursday). “The schools also ensure a safe space for those that would have otherwise been left unattended, and a meal for those that rely on the feeding scheme as their only means to a meal each day.