Tenth arrest made for South Cape TVET tender crime

A tenth suspect appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court after his arrest this week for the alleged theft of funds at South Cape TVET College. The breakthrough came after the Hawks nabbed Elphas Mavundla, 49, after he was traced in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, and arrested on October 23 by the George Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

Mavundla handed himself over, said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. Mavundla, who remains in custody, joins nine co-accused, and his matter was adjourned to November 6 for bail information. Hani said after his expected appearance on November 6, he would appear again on November 8, alongside all co-accused.

“His arrest comes after the ninth suspect, Zukiswa Ziqu, who was the Chief Financial Officer, was apprehended on May 10. It is alleged the accused, as a director of a company, allegedly colluded with other bidders by manipulating the quote system. “He allegedly over quoted to enable the other bidder to be considered for the tender. The deliberate act became a criteria for the elimination of his company. “The matter against the other nine accused was postponed to November 8, 2023, for pre-trial. All nine accused were released on bail ranging from R2 000 to R10 000 respectively,” said Hani.

Hani said that during April, the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in George together with Public Order Policing had arrested eight people between the ages of 36 and 60 years on warrants of arrest in connection with the theft of funds from the South Cape college. “The eight people involved in the crime are reported to consist of five public officials during the time of the offence, and three who are no longer employees of the Department of Education, as well as three private persons. “The suspects will be charged with corruption, sixteen counts of fraud alternatively theft. The then institution's CEO during the period of the offence is among those arrested,” said Hani.