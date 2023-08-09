Threat of violence sees Totalsports Women’s race cancelled

The annual Totalsports Women’s Race that was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Wednesday had to be cancelled due to the taxi strike. Organisers said they had monitored the impact of the strike in the Western Cape, and decided to cancel it after considering all possible scenarios.

In a statement, the organisers said the decision was taken after consultation with all the stakeholders. “The cancellation is mainly for two reasons, a serious safety concern for all runners, workers and suppliers to the event, and the danger and/or lack of public transport available to all entrants who need to get to race pack collection and the event itself on Wednesday. “For all entrants who have been unable to collect their race packs, updates on how and when this can be done will be shared soon via our social media channels and sms’s, as soon as we have clarity on the end of the strike.