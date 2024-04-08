Trio convicted of pension payout heist sentenced to collective 55 years in prison

The Lady Frere Regional Court has handed down sentences to three accused involved in a heist that shook the town back in 2018, when security guards from Fidelity company were targeted while preparing money for pension payouts. Xolisile Xhayimpi, 45, Abongile Ncinithwa, 35, and Luyanda Mhlayimpi, 35, were convicted on charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms, and ammunition. The trial also involved a fourth accused, Siyabulela Mjongile, 35, who died during the trial period.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said: “On 14 September 2018 at about 7.50am, security guards from Fidelity company were preparing money for the pension payout in Lady Frere when they were accosted by four suspects at gunpoint. The pensioners were ordered by the suspects to lie down at gunpoint and they did as such. “The suspects overpowered the security guards and they fled with the pensioners’ undisclosed amount of money in the Cash Payment Solutions (CPS) Toyota bakkie. The culprits drove to their getaway vehicles, a black BMW and a silver Toyota RunX with a CA registration number.” A collaborative effort by various law enforcement units led to the arrest of three suspects later that month. The apprehension resulted in the recovery of a black BMW, an R4 rifle, a revolver, and a portion of the stolen cash. However, the investigation took a significant turn when Mjongile, the fourth accused, was apprehended during an armed robbery in Butterworth. This arrest linked him to the earlier robbery in Lady Frere.

After numerous court appearances, Xhayimpi, Ncinithwa and Mhlayimpi were convicted on February 28 and sentenced on April 3. The trio are expected to spend a collective 55-year term. Acting provincial head Brigadier Venessa Shantelle Hastings welcomed the sentencing as being retributive enough to send a stern message to the would-be perpetrators out there.