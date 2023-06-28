Warrant of arrest for suspect who skipped court after abalone bust

Cape Town - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Chinese national who was due to appear in court this week in connection with a R2million abalone bust. The Hawks in a statement on Wednesday said a second suspect arrested with now absconded Wie-Wen Wie (52), was successfully convicted in the Priority Crimes court at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Hawks said a joint operation by their Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville, Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Gangs Western Cape as well as Department of Forestry, Fishery and the Environment resulted in the conviction and sentencing of Tau Wu (51). “During November 2016, the members executed a search warrant at Kewridge Street, Edgemead. On arrival at the premises, they discovered an illegal abalone drying facility where 8776 units of dried abalone, 26 units of wet abalone and other equipment were seized. The abalone (was) worth approximately R2 million,” Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said. “Two Chinese males were found on the premises and were eventually arrested and charged for operating an illegal fish processing establishment and illegal possession of abalone.”

After several court appearances, the two were eventually granted bail. “Both accused were supposed to appear in Khayelitsha Priority Court for sentencing on 27 June 2023 with accused one, Wie-Wen Wie absconding and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.” The second accused, Tao Wu who was present at court, was found guilty on two counts of contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act.