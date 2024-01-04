Shark Spotters confirmed on their social media platforms that seven bronze whaler sharks were spotted at Clovelly beach just after 3pm on Thursday, while another shark sighting was confirmed at Muizenberg beach just after 2pm.

Beachgoers were evacuated at a number of beaches on Thursday where sharks were spotted at Clovelly, Muizenberg and Clifton beaches.

Shark Spotters spokesperson Alison Kock said: “(On Thursday) at Clifton Beach, a small whale shark, reportedly around 3m, was spotted in shallow waters. The NSRI and Shark Spotters co-operated to guide the shark into deeper waters until it vanished, staying on standby. Whale sharks, typically found in warm tropical waters, are filter feeders. Such occurrences in the Cape are unusual, happening a few times a year. Interestingly, the first scientific documentation of a whale shark dates back to 1828 when one was harpooned in Table Bay, Cape Town. Remarkably, these creatures are the largest fish in the ocean reaching up to 18m long. They are harmless and feed on plankton and small fish.”

In a video circulating on social media, Clifton beachgoers watch from ashore how the shark had to be guided back into deeper waters.

Water users were evacuated as a precaution. Earlier in the day, the shark exclusion barrier had been deployed at Fish Hoek.