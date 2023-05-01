WATCH: Prime sells out on Checkers Sixty60 in 1hr 30mins

Cape Town – Advance orders of the drink taking the country by storm, Prime Hydration, sold out within one-and-a-half hours on Checkers Sixty60. Tweens and teens around the country lined up for hours on Monday to get their very own bottle or bottles of Prime Hydration.

Prime has become an international viral sensation following its hugely successful launch in January, 2022 by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI. Last month it was announced that Prime will be widely available to local fans at the supermarket price of R39.99 as Checkers was confirmed the official South African retail partner. Checkers said Prime Hydration will be available from most stores on Checkers Sixty60 again from midday on Monday, while stocks last.

“Customers could place advance orders on Sixty60 from 10pm last night, and the allocated stock sold out within 1.5 hours. “The launch of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores across South Africa was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from customers,” Checkers said. “Except for a few stores, most Checkers supermarkets still have sufficient stock of the world-wide drink phenomenon.”

Purchases are limited to eight per customer, two per flavour. Checkers launched with four Prime Hydration flavours: ice-pop, blue raspberry, lemon lime, and tropical punch. Each 500ml bottle of Prime contains around 20 calories (83.6 kilojoules) and is made up of 10% coconut water, with zero-added sugar or caffeine, and contains electrolytes, vitamins A, E & zinc and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).