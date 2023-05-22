WATCH: Thabo Bester officially gets first ID at age 36 – no longer ‘unidentifiable person’

Cape Town - Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has officially been issued with his first ID by the Department of Home Affairs in terms of the Identification Act. His name now reflects on the National Population Register as opposed to him being referred to as an “unidentifiable person”.

On Monday morning, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed they had issued Bester’s ID on May 17. Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he got permission from Thabo Bester to show the public a copy of his ID which was issued on 17 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/pbceuAWNhJ — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 22, 2023 “The investigation also involved reviewing the birth records of Thabo Bester at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and data stored in the DHA systems. The outcome of the investigation revealed that despite Thabo Bester having attained the age 16, he had not applied for an identity card as required in terms of the law,” said Motsoaledi. Motsoaledi said they took immediate steps to issue Bester with legal documentation following his deportation from the Republic of Tanzania in April.

The extensive investigation included an interview with Bester’s mother, Meisie Maria Mabaso (born Bester) who told officials of where he was born. Motsoaledi said: “The Thabo Bester saga has brought into sharp focus the issue of other inmates incarcerated in various correctional services facilities, who are in similar position as Thabo Bester. The DHA has agreed with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to be provided with a complete list of such inmates. Thereafter, the DHA will take steps to ensure that such inmates are issued with identity cards. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said Bester’s name now reflects on the National Population Register as opposed to him being referred to as an “unidentifiable person”. Picture: Twitter/South African Government “The DHA is taking these unprecedented steps because identification is at the heart of the security of the country and furthermore, a person without identification could be involved in nefarious and criminal activities undetected.”