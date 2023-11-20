Mdlungu had plotted with the alleged mastermind, now deceased, Thobani Maxengana, to have Mabandla shot and killed. The second accused for the murder of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla allegedly accepted R20 000 payment for his involvement in the murder just a month after the killing.

Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, appeared at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning for his second court appearance and will remain in custody until December 1, when he is expected to make a formal bail application. Facing eight criminal charges, Mdlungu joins the official criminal charge sheet as the second accused alongside alleged accomplice Zukisa Tshabile. Mdlungu made his first court appearance in Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on November 14.

On Monday, the court heard how Mdlungu had plotted with the alleged mastermind, now deceased, Thobani Maxengana, to have Mabandla shot and killed on April 17, luring him to a meeting with informal settlement residents who are to relocate from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa’s) central line. Mabandla died in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station on April 17, where he was leading continued talks with the community. Mabandla’s wife, Nyameka, said it was sad that “the same men and communities he crisscrossed in Cape Town in a fight for justice” could kill him in such a manner.

Widow of Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla, Nyameka Mabandla, outside Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Hours after his arrest on November 16, Maxengana, 39, was supposed to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court. However, Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi confirmed the accused was found dead in the holding cells. “No foul play is suspected as it is confirmed that he died of heart attack,” Vukubi had said.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed the police watchdog would be investigating the death of Maxengana; however, no foul play was suspected as he died due to a heart attack. “I can confirm that Ipid is involved in the matter, and our officials have attended the scene,” said Shuping. WATCH: "I was also supposed to die that day, I can only think of my children".

Nyameka said it was sad that ''the same men and communities he criss-crossed in Cape Town in a fight for justice'' could kill him in such a manner. Video: @ChevonBooysen pic.twitter.com/2ewjkJrRWK — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) November 20, 2023