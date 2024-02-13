Gauteng MEC wants Parliament take action against Steenhuisen over remarks on ‘drunkard’ Amaphanyaza

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo wants Parliament to take action against DA leader John Steenhuisen, for his controversial remarks about crime prevention wardens in the province. Mamabolo said Steenhuisen had breached his oath of office and brought Parliament into disrepute.

The leader of the official opposition recently caused a stir when he said the crime prevention wardens were, "untrainable drunkards wearing ill-fitting PEP store uniforms". Despite calls made on him to apologise Steenhuisen has not done so, saying there was an overreaction to his remarks and insisting that the wardens behaved like drunkards. Speaking during the State of the Nation debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Mamabolo said the crime prevention wardens were doing a good job to fight crime in the province.

“Already the statistical evidence in the province, our crime prevention wardens are doing an excellent job and making a positive impact in reducing crime. “We want to place it on record as our deep concern that while crime prevention wardens do a good job, we were taken aback when the DA leader descended on our province, and launched a scathing and racist attack on crime prevention in our province.” He said Steenhuisen had referred to the wardens as drunkards pulled from shebeens wearing clothing from Pep stores.

Mamabolo noted that Steenhuisen had not apologized even when the wardens had expressed their deep hurt at his statement. “They did nothing to you and they have done absolutely nothing. You are busy doing this standing by your point that they are drunkards. “You must apologise, honourable member, and you must apologise immediately.”

Mamabolo said Parliament was known for being decisive with people who brought it into disrepute. “We request that Parliament look into the conduct of the honourable members. We believe that he has violated his oath of office because he is not allowed to make these types of racist remarks,” he said. “If he does not apologise and withdraw what he said, Parliament should consider taking strong action. To that effect, we look to this House to provide leadership and we wait for feedback to hold him accountable,” Mamabolo said.