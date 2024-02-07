How Parliament will stop errant MP’s

For first time, Parliament intends to implement new rules for joint sittings, barring MPs from interrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers his State of Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday. The rules adopted in December 2023 also state that no other business may be considered during a joint sitting other than the specific business for which the joint sitting is convened.

Briefing the media on Sona readiness on Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said: “These measures are critical in ensuring that these important national events are conducted in an orderly and respectful manner, reflecting the dignity of Parliament and the importance of these addresses in setting the nation’s legislative and developmental agenda.” The new rules will kick in as the EFF failed in an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to suspend the implementation of the suspension of Julius Malema and other top party leaders. In December, Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Thambo, Vuyani Pambo and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were found guilty of contempt of Parliament after they climbed on to the stage with placards where Ramaphosa was delivering his speech in a move that prompted police to storm the House.

They were slapped with suspension without pay in February and called on to apologise to Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula and South Africans. On Tuesday afternoon, Parliament announced that the court dismissed with cost the party’s application for an interdict. “In its judgment delivered today, the court held that the EFF failed to provide any evidence to substantiate their claim that the amended rules were only adopted as a means to ‘target’ them as all other political parties would be subjected to the impugned rules.

“The court added that it also saw no correlation between the adoption of the amended rules and a perceived ulterior political motive as the EFF argued,” spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said. Mapisa-Nqakula said their commitment to ensuring a successful Sona was deeply rooted in their desire to uphold the dignity of the annual event. “This Sona not only reflects the solemnity and importance of the occasion but also showcases the efficiency, capability, resilience, and maturity of Parliament.”

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo said the new rules were meant for Parliament. “They are not meant for the EFF, IFP or any other political party. The decorum of the House is a responsibility for all of us as MPs whether one is in NCOP or in the National Assembly. “For Parliament to succeed in doing its work we need a greater collaborative effort working together and if, indeed, we do that, there is so much that can be achieved,” Masondo said. National Assembly deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said they were hoping that all MPs, including those of the EFF, would respect the rules.

“We will never rest and not remind every one of the MPs to recognise the value and importance of Parliament and how it conducts its affairs,” he said. Parliament has budgeted R6.5 million for the event to be held at the Cape Town City Hall. According to Mapisa-Nqakula, the Sona proceedings will maintain the full ceremonial format of previous years.

“We have reinstated a critical element of public participation: the involvement of the Junior Guard of Honour and eminent persons. The Junior Guard of Honour consists of 100 learners, selected from four schools in the Western Cape in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Education,” she said. Former presidents and deputies and parliamentary presiding officers have been invited and confirmed receipt of the invitation. “We are looking forward to receiving those who will be able to make it,” said National Assembly secretary Xolile George.

The praise singer to usher Ramaphosa into the House is 24-year-old Senziwe Hatty Maliba, from the Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga. Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had partnered with Proudly South Africa for this year’s Sona, in support of the South African fashion industry, by urging MPs and guests to wear locally produced attire. “The campaign aims to increase appreciation and visibility for local designers and their creations, and to provide momentum for the growth of the fashion business. This initiative goes beyond mere fashion appreciation; it seeks to connect consumers with the rich stories, culture and creativity inherent in SA fashion, thereby fostering a sense of pride in local craftsmanship.”