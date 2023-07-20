Department warns of severe cold with snowfall expected in several parts of KZN

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned residents and motorists to be cautious when using fire and driving, respectively, as temperatures are set to plummet, and snow and rainfall are expected in the province. Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said: “As families will be using fire to keep warm during this freezing weather, we urge extreme caution when dealing with fire.”

He said that there had been an increase in fire disasters, often resulting in the loss of life. “We appeal to all residents, especially those in informal settlements, to prioritise safety,” Mngadi said. “The use of candles, gas and paraffin stoves, izimbawula, and electric appliances must be closely monitored at all times and should never be left unattended. “Additionally, we advise motorists to exercise caution while travelling and, if possible, consider avoiding travel altogether as roads may become slippery.”

Mngadi said it was important for residents with livestock to ensure they protected and relocated their livestock to safe places. “We encourage everyone to stay informed about weather updates and to take all necessary precautions during this period of snowfall in the Midlands areas,” Mngadi said. He said that Cogta warned residents of disruptive snowfall in the Midlands areas. He said that this weather condition may lead to icy roads, resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.

The South African Weather Services forecast that a cold front associated with an upper trough would bring significantly low daytime temperatures over the province on Thursday and Friday. The temperature would drop significantly, potentially resulting in snowfall over parts of Harry Gwala, western uMgungundlovu, and uThukela districts. Areas likely to be affected by the snowfall include Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dr N Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle – Inge, Inkosi Langalibalele – Escort, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Okhahlamba, uMngeni and Umzimkhulu Local Municipality. Mngadi added that KZN Cogta had proactively activated all disaster management teams in the mentioned municipalities, ready to respond if needed.