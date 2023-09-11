Focalistic denies Pabi Cooper dating rumours: ‘I’m single, I’ve been through a lot’

Amapiano globetrotter Focalistic sat down with Zingah on his ‘Choppin It With Bhuda’ podcast on Friday to speak on his successful run as one of amapiano’s biggest global exports. Earlyon in the interview, Zingah, who’s always eager to find some interesting sound bites during his chats with celebrities on podcast, probed Focalistic about his relationship status.

After unsuccessfully trying to duck the question and Zingah’s hint that he was dating Pabi Cooper, Focalistic eventually responded, “I’m single, I’ve been through a lot. I’m good with women right now.” The ‘Ba Straata’ star was previously linked to DBN Gogo from around late 2021 and 2022. The former couple even made their relationship, social media official. The pair announced their relationship in February 2021 after spending Valentine’s Day together. DBN Gogo posted a video of all the Valentine’s gifts she got from Focalistic, including flowers, Chanel and Louis Vuitton gifts.

Things however, ended between the two, with speculation rife that Focalistic moved on with Cooper. “At the end of the day it’s, like, distracting, especially when you’re in the job that we’re doing. People always say find someone who understands. There’s no one who understands you going out at night.” He also expressed that people liked to create rumours about who’s dating who and that he wasn’t a fan of that because it can often become messy and complicate personal relationships.

During the discussion, the ‘Ke Star’ hitmaker also briefly spoke on his beef with Cassper Nyovest.

When Zingah brought up the incident in which Focalistic appeared to hit back at Nyovest last year after his claim that he had inspired him, Focalistic once again tried to duck the question, saying he didn’t remember the incident. Eventually, when Zingah pressed him on the matter, he responded, “It’s a fight between brothers man, I think even Nyovest himself, wherever he is, I have a feeling he’s super proud.” In his attempts to dispute the constant comparisons with Nyovest, the 27-year-old also shared how he had taken inspiration from the likes of AKA and Riky Rick along the way too.