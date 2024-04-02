LOOK: Inside Basetsana Kumalo’s grand three-day 50th birthday celebration attended by Mzansi stars Nomzamo Mbatha and Zakes Bantwini

Media personality Basetsana Kumalo’s guests who attended the businesswoman’s 50th birthday bash this long weekend must be in recovery mode still, after an epic three days of celebration. The former Miss South Africa turned 50 on March 29, and she held the grandest of celebrations in Cape Town.

The three-day celebration included a grand thanksgiving party, a gratitude gala dinner and a thanksgiving picnic. Day One’s theme was the colour purple, which was inspired by the speak easy in the Alice Walker novel. Planned by Gavin Rajah Events, modern speak easy/club inspired by the 90’s and early 00’s - think old school R&B was created at the recently refurbished Pigalle Cape Town. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAVIN RAJAH EVENTS (@gavinrajahevents) On day two, the celebrations saw guests wear their best gowns and celebrate Basetsana’s life and legacy, from her upbringing to her life in the public eye, which all began when she won Miss South Africa in 1994.