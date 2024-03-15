Mzansi IT girls: Mihlali Ndamase, Kefilwe Mabote and Sithelo Shozi and their expensive luxury wheels

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe got tongues wagging when she flexed a compartment inside her Mercedes Maybach, which is valued at over R4 million. Thabethe isn’t the only influencer or celebrity rolling in the streets of Johannesburg on expensive wheels.

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase recently added a sleek black, sexy convertible Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster, valued at R2 to R3 million. Ndamase showed off her new addition in a sexy video shoot by Kagiso Phaswana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) Phaswana, popularly known as K Paparazzi, is the photographer of choice for many South African influencers and celebrities when shooting their content.

He was also behind the lens in March 2023, when Ndamase debuted her new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) K Paparazzi was also behind the lens when the influencer and DJ revealed her pink Porsche Boxster GTS. Known to go all out for photoshoots, the ‘Masked Singer South Africa’ detective had pink roses all over the vehicle, which is valued at a million rand. Her Boxer GTS isn’t the only Porsche Shozi drives; she also drives a Cayenne.