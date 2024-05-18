Pamela Mtanga, Robot Boii, Slikour in line-up of speakers for Y's 2024 edition of GRYND

This month GRYND returns in partnership with FNB to equip young individuals with the tools to navigate today's economic landscape.

South Africa’s iconic youth radio station, Y in 2023 debuted GRYND, an innovative platform aimed at bridging the youth unemployment gap.

GRYND aims to inspire attendees to creatively elevate their 'side hustles', leveraging various digital platforms and fostering diverse income streams and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit.

This year's gathering will feature an array of high-impact master-classes, panel discussions and inspiring conversations, facilitating invaluable knowledge exchange among attendees.

GRYND 2024 is vibrating on a higher frequency and has curated a line-up of speakers to impart the knowledge and skill sets that have contributed to their own success.