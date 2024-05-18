Pamela Mtanga, Robot Boii, Slikour in line-up of speakers for Y's 2024 edition of GRYND

South Africa’s iconic youth radio station, Y in 2023 debuted GRYND, an innovative platform aimed at bridging the youth unemployment gap.
This month GRYND returns in partnership with FNB to equip young individuals with the tools to navigate today's economic landscape.
GRYND aims to inspire attendees to creatively elevate their 'side hustles', leveraging various digital platforms and fostering diverse income streams and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit.
This year's gathering will feature an array of high-impact master-classes, panel discussions and inspiring conversations, facilitating invaluable knowledge exchange among attendees.
GRYND 2024 is vibrating on a higher frequency and has curated a line-up of speakers to impart the knowledge and skill sets that have contributed to their own success.
Among the notable speakers confirmed for GRYND this year are:
● Unleashing the Power of E-commerce with Rabia Ghoor
● The Art of Monetising Your Passion with Slikour
● Building Your Personal Brand in the Digital Age with AyandaMVP
● Content Creation Strategies for Social Media with Pamela Mtanga
● Navigating the Gig Economy: Opportunities and Challenges with RobotBoii
● The Intersection of Music and Entrepreneurship with Hype
● Investing in Yourself: Creating a Culture of Wealth and Success with Koshiek Karan
● From Field to Business: Athletes in Entrepreneurship with Rudy Paige and Juande Jongh
● Banking on the Future: Financial Solutions for Young Innovators - FNB Panel Discussion
Managing Director of Y, Haseena Cassim remarked: "GRYND is not merely another event, it's a movement, one created to enable growth.
“By providing a platform for meaningful dialogue, interactive workshops, and engaging activations, GRYND delivers on the needs expressed by the market for empowerment and unlocks opportunities for financial independence."
GRYND takes place on June 1 at Atlas Studios in Milpark.
IOL Entertainment