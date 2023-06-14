Calls for PMB community to rally behind Maritzburg United in final play-off match at Harry Gwala Stadium

Durban – Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has appealed to municipal councillors and the Pietermaritzburg community members to come out in their numbers to support Maritzburg United in their final match against Cape Town City on Wednesday evening. The team of choice find themselves in a must-win situation tonight as they are a point behind Cape Town City in a final match to be played at Harry Gwala Stadium.

A draw or a loss tonight for Maritzburg United, would see the team from the KZN city relegated from the Premier Soccer League to the first division and would deprive locals a chance to watch PSL soccer teams in their backyard. “This afternoon we call upon all councillors, the residents and everyone who loves this city to flock to Harry Gwala Stadium and support Maritzburg United,” the mayor told a council sitting on Wednesday morning. Thebolla also gave an assurance that all safety measures will be taken to ensure that there are no incidents of violence at the stadium.

He was responding to concerns raised by DA councillor Ross Strachan about safety issues, following the violent scenes witnessed last Friday at the same venue between Msinga United and Orbit College. According to the police a commotion erupted after a soccer match and gunshots were allegedly fired but no one had been arrested. The mayor said the incident had tarnished the city’s image, but insisted that the safety of players and spectators was the responsibility of the organisers of the event, not the municipality.