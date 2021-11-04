THURSDAY AM LIVE BLOG: ANC electoral performance does not bode well for Ramaphosa, says analysts

The ANC electoral support at Monday's local government elections does not bode well for President Cyril Ramaphosa within the party. This was the view of some political analysts, who on Thursday said his detractors could use the party’s poor performance to mount a challenge at his leadership.

Read the full story here –

WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal IEC officer, Geoffrey Naidoo says the results are not complete as Uthukela and King Cetshwayo district results "have been blocked". Naidoo also said eThekwini had the lowest voter turn as out of the 1.9 million registered voters, only 800 000 showed up. – IEC inches closer to the finish line Tshwane – The Electoral Commission looked set to finalising its results by mid-afternoon on Thursday after announcing that its total tally of results stood at 98.5%.

In a statement, the IEC indicated that 99.9% of results were already captured in the system and were waiting to be scanned and audited. Read the full story here –

JUST IN: The IEC announces that "the finalization of results now stands at 98.5 per cent." It says 99.9 per cent of results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.

He said factors contributing to the decline in voter turnout include internal divisions within the ANC, factional conduct, and situations where alliance partners were marginalised. Read the full story here –

Ramaphosa to speak at IEC elections results ceremony on Thursday night Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the Electoral Commission's result announcement ceremony on Thursday evening at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane. The announcement ceremony is expected to kick off at 6pm.

A statement issued by the Presidency said the Ramaphosa, in his capacity as president, would deliver remarks at the ceremony. Read the story here –

President @CyrilRamaphosa will later today attend the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) announcement of the final results of the 2021 Municipal Elections at the Results Operations Centre in Pretoria, which will be broadcast live from 18h00.. https://t.co/DXYXNQCIxJ pic.twitter.com/FqKsvbqlgl — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 4, 2021 Almost 9am and still things are mostly quiet here at the ROC. Party leaders such as Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema are expected to arrive later @IOL #Elections2021 #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/o1KQgVU5Gb — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 4, 2021 – Election results: Final results expected later, but here is your morning update

Nationally, despite its dismal numbers, the ANC remained in the lead with 46% of support, with 97% of the results in by 7.30am on Thursday. The IEC expected results to be completed by the crack of dawn. However, the final stages of processing in some areas still needed to take place. The final results are expected to be announced later this evening.

Nationally, the main opposition party, the DA, stood at 21.27% and the EFF at 10.39%. READ THE FULL STORY: Election results: Final results expected later, but here is your morning update ANC and DA neck and neck in Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANC and the DA are neck and neck in Nelson Mandela Bay as the battle to control the metro intensifies. The IEC results show that the DA was slightly ahead of the ANC after garnering 39.92% of the votes. The ANC is hot on its heels with 39.43% of the votes in the hotly contested metro.

The EFF has received 6.4% of electoral support in the area. Read the full story here Gauteng Metro's latest results:



Tshwane- ANC 33,82%; DA 32,81% EFF 10,62%; ActionSA 8,58%, VF Plus 8.05%



COJ - ANC 34,06%; DA 25,49%; ActionSA 16,06%; EFF 10,75%



Ekurhuleni - ANC 38,24% ; DA 28,63% ; EFF 13,58% ; ActionSA 6,6%@IOL #ElectionResults2021 #Election2021 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 4, 2021

ANC provincial spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said today, they were still working on the issue of coalitions. After an extremely quiet early morning, there seems to be some buzz coming through at the nation ROC - however it's most journalists preparing for the day. No sight of party agents or party leaders yet @IOL #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/LWuUdRogPc — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 4, 2021

Scenes at the national Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Tshwane on Thursday. The @IECSouthAfrica is expected to release the #ElectionResults2021 later this morning. VIDEO: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics (@nntombi_nkosi) #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/IQrrsMwUJ4 — IOL News (@IOL) November 4, 2021 – With 96% of results in, how are the numbers stacking compared with 2016? The ANC remained in the lead with 46.06% of support nationally with 96% of the results in by 4.30am on Thursday morning, followed by the DA’s 21.25% and the EFF’s 10.39%.

In the 2016 municipal elections, the ANC had 53.91% of the votes nationally, the DA 26.9% and the EFF 8.19%. By 4.30am on Thursday, the ANC had clinched 153 councils, 4 121 seats and, so far, 10 271 900 votes nationally. The DA had won 23 councils, 1 202 seats and 4 729 574 votes, and the EFF had no councils, 759 seats and 2 315 217 votes. Read the full story here.

– The EFF is the only party in the top three to grow consistently, says Floyd Shivambu The EFF is the only political party in the top three to grow consistently in South Africa, from the 2016 municipal elections, said EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Reacting to the municipal election results, he said that the party was satisfied with the results so far. “We are satisfied that, of the top three political parties, we are the only one who have not had any reduction of votes as compared to 2016,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika. “The others have reduced drastically in terms of the number of votes that they have, but also in terms of the number of public representatives that are going to represent them in different municipalities,” said Shivambu.

By 1.30am on Thursday morning, 94% of the votes had been counted. Nationally, it saw the ANC leading with 46.16%, down from 53.91% in 2016. Read the full story here. –

Claims that former Umgeni deputy mayor got death threats after defecting to DA a day before elections The DA in uMngeni local municipality says that it is concerned about the safety of the former deputy mayor of the council who left the ANC and joined the DA on the eve of Monday’s local government amidst claims that she had received death threats. In an unexpected move, Nompumelelo Buthelezi who had formed part of the uMngeni local municipality as deputy mayor from 2016 until her move to the DA on Sunday, left the ANC in favour of the DA.

Speaking to Independent Media at the DA’s Victory Rally at the Goddard Park at Howick Falls, Buthelezi said her efforts to expose PPE corruption had compounded her already dire situation as she claims to have started receiving death threats as far back as 2018. She is currently being protected by private security that the DA has organised for her temporarily while the party makes efforts to ensure that she has permanent security in the future. The DA’s mayoral candidate for uMngeni Municipality, Chris Pappas, with uMngeni Municipality’s deputy mayor Nompumelelo Buthelezi, who joined the party from the ANC. Picture: Screengrab from video DA KZN Twitter –

Are South Africans giving the ANC a chance to redeem itself? The ANC continued to take a lead on Wednesday, just before the clock struck midnight, sitting at just 46.31%, followed by DA at 21.04%, and the EFF at 10.43%. But it remains to be seen if the ANC will get over the 50% mark and beyond, or will be forced to start contemplating on which parties it will woo to get the majority vote.

While some voters have looked to punish the ruling party at the polls for the lack of service delivery, others may be giving the ANC a chance to govern – with just a certain margin. By 11.52pm, votes counted so far stood at 93%. Read the full story here.

– ANC dips below 50% in Rustenburg again The ANC failed to reclaim the control of Rustenburg Municipality in North West, despite winning two wards from the EFF.

The ANC snatched ward 28 in Lethabong and ward 32 in Marikana from the EFF, but went on to lose ward 23 in Kanana to rookies Tsogang Civic Movement and ward 43 in Zinniaville to the DA. According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) result dashboard on Wednesday, at 11pm, the ANC won 46.74% and 43 seats. Read the full story here.

– ANC in Western Cape thrilled that DA majority was reduced in the province The ANC in the Western Cape is thrilled that its rival has not increased its majority in the municipality during Monday’s local government elections.

This is despite the party having suffered a decline too when the entire election results in the 30 councils is examined. The ANC recorded 18.6% according to the results from the Electoral Commission of South Africa after 5pm on Wednesday. Read the full story here.