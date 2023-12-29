Life-changing. This is one word that described many people’s fortunes after bagging millions in the Powerball and Lotto jackpot. And while some opted not to share their story after winning, many offered us a glimpse into what they planned on doing with their newfound fortune.

CALL CENTRE AGENT BAGS R72 MILLION POWERBALL In January, a 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria was the first PowerBall multimillionaire for 2023. She won over R72 million and according to Ithuba was one of the youngest multimillionaires made by the National Lottery to date. When asked about her plans for her new-found fortune, she said she would be upgrading her lifestyle and treating herself and her family to the best of the “soft life”.

“I will definitely be buying a car that is more aligned with my new life, and I will be buying a house for myself and my family. I also look forward to living a fancy lifestyle,” said the winner. “We have always wanted to travel to France and other European countries as a family,” she added. CAPITEC APP WINNER In February, for the first time someone won the Lotto jackpot using the Capitec banking app.

The Limpopo woman who was unemployed for seven years walked away with R22 260 104.70 from the February 11 draw. She said she planned to further her studies in electrical engineering, build a house for her mother and invest in her children’s education. PENSIONER’S LUCK In March, a Gqeberha grandfather had been watching television when he realised he was R23 million richer.

The pensioner, who had worked as a delivery driver, won the Powerball Plus draw from the March 14 draw and walked away with R23 377 517.90. “I am very excited and feeling very blessed that I am now able to leave something behind for my children and grandchildren. My family would not struggle, they will have good lives long after I’m gone, with this now being their legacy,” added the winner. UNEMPLOYED MOM WINS BIG Also in March an unemployed Joburg mother bagged R75 million in the Lotto jackpot.

Speaking about her win, the woman said: “When I checked the results at home and realised that I had won, I became very excited. I was always hopeful that I would one day win the jackpot.” She kept her ticket safely in her bag until she handed it over at Ithuba’s office to claim her winnings. “Now that I have won the PowerBall jackpot, I am looking forward to living comfortably. I am going to buy a house and invest in my children’s education,” she added.

DURBAN FLOODS In another feel-good story, a KZN man who was affected by the devastating floods to hit in the province, planned on using his R44 million Lotto jackpot win to buy a safe and secure family home for him and his seven children. HILLBROW WINNER In August, a 20-year-old Hillbrow, Johannesburg resident won a whopping R22,463,200.90 in the Lotto jackpot. The National Lottery Ithuba said he won the jackpot from the August 19 draw.

He planned on investing in property. R120M JACKPOT SHARED In October two people bagged the R128million Powerball jackpot. Both winners purchased their tickets via the online banking platform - Absa and FNB.

The first winner who purchased her ticket from Absa plans to use her money to buy her dream home. Ithuba said the second winner purchased their ticket via the FNB platform. The second winner said they always knew they would win one day.

CAPE This month a retired man from the Western Cape started off the festive season with a grin worth nearly R43 million. According to the National Lottery Ithuba the man has claimed his winnings of R42.9million from the November 25 lotto jackpot draw. He plans on buying homes for his families and investing the money.