Joburg mayor: Phalatse denies failure claims as Thapelo Amad is elected mayor

Johannesburg - As ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse denies claims by opposition political parties that she failed residents and was never there when they needed her during times of crisis, her successor has been elected. Thapelo Amad, provincial chairperson of Al Jama-ah, is the new mayor of Johannesburg, one of the city's youngest mayors. He holds several tertiary qualifications, including a degree in Islamic studies.

Born and bred in Soweto, Amad is a member of the Muslim minority political party and is also an imam, a religious leader, particularly in the Muslim community, or the person who leads the prayers in a mosque. Amad has been the face of the party since 2019 and performed various legislative duties in the municipality of Johannesburg. In October 2022, former mayor, ANC chairperson Dada Morero, named him as the MMC of Development Planning.

New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Amad will hold the fort for the ANC chairperson, Dada Morero, for six months until the party is able to fix its issues with the EFF concerning a deal that went sour that was supposed to guarantee the EFF the mayoral position in Ekurhuleni. Amad has been described as a politician who excels in self-governance and ethics, self-representation of designated groups, having knowledge of domestic public policymaking, and of legislation and national skills development strategy, and their implications for political performances. Meanwhile, Phalatse, who was kicked out of office on Thursday, was quoted as saying after her ousting that “People needed to justify their motion of no confidence. I understand politics, they needed to say what they said.”

Executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse briefs members of the media on the state of the City’s finances and the work being done to stabilise finances, and assure residents that the work of advancing service delivery programmes still continues. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) “But to bring out the facts, they will tell you. I had a stakeholder unit that was in touch and at the right time, I would also be on the ground,” she said. Phalatse was speaking to the SABC moments after she was booted out as Joburg mayor. She also told the broadcaster she was active even when she was supposed to be on leave during the floods that devastated parts of the city in December. “I didn’t take leave, the only leave I had was when I was sick and you get sick when you (are) under constant stress and not taking time off, and because of pressures of running the City, I didn’t take time off.”

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Phalatse added that she felt sad for Joburg residents and knew the City was in good hands. “I’m concerned about the plans that we had, this morning we were announcing with City Power a plan to offset three stages of load shedding. I hope whatever administration is voted in can leave politics aside and commit to see that plan through.” Phalatse’s fate was sealed after she was voted out with 140 votes, while 129 voted to keep her as mayor.