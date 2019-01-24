CAF Champions League

What Sredojevic must do to avoid Papic’s fate at Orlando Pirates
For an experienced coach as he is, Milutin Sredejovic will know that playing well does not cut the mustard, at least not at a club as big as Orlando Pirates.1h ago | Nedbank Cup
For an experienced coach as he is, Milutin Sredejovic will know that playing well does not cut the mustard, at least not at a club as big as Orlando Pirates.1h ago | Nedbank Cup
Mako's Man of the Match showing against Baroka boosts Bucs24 January 2019 | Premiership
“He is a good coach. He has played football before. He knows football, and he gives us the right training at the right time.”21 January 2019 | Africa
“Gone are the days of Sundowns being cheese boys and good boys. Not when I am here,” Mosimane said afterwards.21 January 2019 | Africa
The Chloorkop-based side’s next Champions League group encounter will be a home fixture against ASEC Mimosas on February 1.19 January 2019 | Africa
While they might not look like finalists just yet, Orlando Pirates overcame a big hurdle at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.18 January 2019 | Africa
“TV decides. They decide the time we want to play. It doesn’t matter what you put there (in the circular to choose your ideal time to play),” Mosimane said.18 January 2019 | Africa
The Brazilians now have a mammoth task on their hands. They have to beat Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in their next match next week.11 January 2019 | Africa
The Nigerian side don’t have much pedigree in continental football compared to their opponents, who won the Champions League in 2016.11 January 2019 | Africa
Milutin Sredojevic and the Buccaneers’ technical team will work on the club’s defensive frailties ahead of the Champions League tie with FC Platinum.10 January 2019 | Premiership
“He comes from our academy, but when there is a chance to play him, we will play him.”7 January 2019 | Africa
“The football gods humbled us, to show us we’re not all that in Africa because there are a lot of good teams. We now need to keep our feet on the ground.”27 December 2018 | Africa
For the first time in the country’s history, South Africa will have two teams in the group stage of the continent’s premier club competition.25 December 2018 | Africa
“The fact that we were able to create chances tells us that it is possible to penetrate their defence, and that is what we are preparing for.”20 December 2018 | Africa
“Maybe (this is) one of the poorest attacking performances from our team,” Micho said after the match.18 December 2018 | Africa
A Champions League group place will be up for grabs when the teams meet in the return leg in Tshwane on Friday.16 December 2018 | Africa