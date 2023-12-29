The Year in Review, 2023: Sport personalities we lost during the year

Like any other year, the world of sport had to say farewell to a number of personalities in 2023. Here, IOL Sport takes a look at the stars we lost.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker South African football was in mourning in June following the death of 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Clive Barker. The 78-year-old Barker, who remains the only coach to win international siverware with Bafana, died after a brave batte with Lewy Body Dementia. As a mark of respect, the South African Footbal Association announced that they would name an academy for coaches in Barker’s honour. Boxing icon Gerrie Coetzee The year kicked off in a terrible way when South African boxing great Gerrie Coetzee died at the age of 67 after a short battle against lung cancer. Speaking to IOL Sport, his daughter Lana said: “We found out he had cancer last week,” said Lana, adding that “everything happened so quick ... it was an aggresive form of cancer... As a human he was second to none ... he always talked about his boxing matches against Mike Schutte, he remembered everything, as it happened.” Richards Bay Captain Siphamandla Mtolo The 29-year-old midfielder died in hospital after collapsing during a training session due to a suspected heart attack. The defensive midfielder had only begun his journey in the South African top flight in 2023, after missing a huge chunk of the first half of the campaign through injury.

Western Province cricket icon Abduraghmaan “Lefty” Adams In January, Western Province Cricket said goodbye to Abduraghmaan “Lefty” Adams. Described as “a highly respected stalwart in the fight for non-racial sport in our country” by former Proteas bowling coach Vincent Barnes, Adams died at the age of 84. Adams is widely regarded in cricketing circles as one of the greatest left-arm orthodox spinners of his era, and many believe he would have played Test cricket had it not been for Apartheid. Orlando Pirates superfan Dejan Miladinovic The Orlando Pirates family was in mourning in March when the club’s superfan Dejan Miladinovic died after experiencing breathing difficulties. Aside from being a massive Pirates fan, the Serbian-born Miladinovic was a regular fixture at sporting events around the country, and was often found in the stands whenever Bafana, the Proteas or the Springboks were in action. Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Hannes Strydom Hannes Strydom, a pharmacist from Pretoria who recently found himself on the wrong side of the law, and a member of the Springboks’ victorious side in 1995, lost his life after a car accident towards the end of November.

SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova SuperSport United’s George Chigova was diagnosed with a heart problem towards the back end of last season, and doctors suggested he hang up his goalkeeping gloves. He continued playing, and his life unfortunately came to an end after he collapsed during a training session. SA Under-20 captain and Stellenbosch defender Oshwin Andries Oshwin Andries had the football world at his feet, and had turned quite a few heads throughout his brief career. He was regarded as one of the best South African football prospects, and fans everywhere were eager to see him grow as a player. Unfortunately, his life came to a sudden when he died from complications from being stabbed during a party.