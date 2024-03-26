10 local TV shows returning to the small screen

Home-grown shows are on the rise and with many of them being given the green light for returning seasons, it’s great to see that South African viewers are appreciating the efforts made by our local production companies. Not only does this mean that actors keep their jobs but also that our TV and film industry is flourishing.

After all, we’ve already seen local productions such as “Fatal Seduction”, “Blood and Water”, “The Real Housewives of Durban” and “Ludik”, among others, make their mark on the international market. That being said, viewers are in for a treat with these hit TV shows make a comeback this year. “Mnakwethu”

Proud polygamist Musa Mseleku returns as the host of the new season. The show has always managed to leave viewers divided in opinion as it follows men who ask their wives to agree and allow them to marry a second wife. With success not always guaranteed, Mseleku assists these men in pleading their cases to their wives, helping them come to terms with the request and, sometimes, facilitating the meeting between the first and potential second wives.

Season 4 starts on Tuesday, April 2, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). “Listing Cape Town” The second season promises to showcase Cape Town’s most luxurious lifestyles through homes valued up to an astonishing R280 million.

Viewers can expect a rich variety of ocean-view apartments, city-style living, suburban homes and Cape Winelands properties. Among the eye-catching properties is a listing on one of Africa’s most valuable streets, Nettleton Road, known for its ultra-luxurious properties and breathtaking views. Season 2 starts on Wednesday, April 3, at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).

“The Masked Singer South Africa” The snazzy Giraffe will feature in “The Masked Singer South Africa” season 2. Picture: Supplied The local version of the world’s biggest, craziest, and most fun-filled star-powered singing contest and guessing game is back. Following singer Holly Rey and her Lollipop’s sweet season 1 victory, 16 Mzansi megastars will again set the stage alight disguised in the most exquisite, bejewelled costumes.

Viewers can look out for a snazzy Giraffe sporting some bling, a treacherous Tortoise and a glittering figure resembling a Gold nugget, among others. Season two will air from Saturday, April 6, at 6.30pm on S3. “Date My Family”

Since 2012, this show has been helping singletons find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner’s family. According to Mzansi Magic, season 12 will see Driver Bae – who has had viewers swooning at his silent charm – do more than just drive the singles around to dates and open the door for them. “Date My Family” airs from Sunday, April 7, at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

“Nganele” The show follows three couples who met on another Mzansi Magic original, “Makoti, Are You the One?”, as they navigate life post the series. The three couples have been dealt different blows, from a potential makoti being the breadwinner, to a potential groom who refuses to cut the apron strings, and one who finds out his mother may not be his biological mother.

Season 2 starts on Wednesday, April 10, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). “Ngishade Wrong” Mpho Mahapa. Picture: Supplied Hosted by Mpho Mahapa, “Ngishade Wrong” is all about couples who are looking to start a new romantic chapter after deciding that the relationships they are in are not it.

Of course, such decisions come with feelings of loss, extreme heartbreak and the unforeseen consequences of truth. Every episode concludes with a face-to-face confrontation with the new love interest, and the partners possibly asking themselves if their decisions are worth the gamble. Season 2 will air on Sunday, April 14, at 8pm on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163).

“Themba: My Inked Life” Themba Broly Former “Big Brother Mzansi” housemate Themba Broly is letting the public back into his life as he tries to navigate and unravel the complexities of his life. This season of the show is all about “redemption” as he looks to become a better and present parent, to fulfilling his career goals, making things right with family, and reconnecting with those he considers his real friends.

Season 2 premières on May 9 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, (DStv Channel 161). “I’m With Your Ex” Eugene Khoza. Picture: Supplied Host Eugene Khoza is back to assist those who found love with their friends or family members’ former lovers by revealing, “I’m With Your Ex”.

Previously, the show has seen sisters face off because the other fell for the other’s ex-fiancé and also friends almost jeopardising their friendship for the same. Season two will start on Sunday, May 5, at 7.30pm on Mzansi Magic, (DStv Channel 161). “Izingane zeS’thembu”

Viewers were introduced to the next generation of the Mselekus, who shared a glimpse of how it is growing up in polygamous setting. In the second season, the Mseleku eldest children continue their journey of transitioning to young adults and forging stronger bonds. Season two starts on Sunday, May 5, at 7pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

“Great African Mysteries” John Robbie will be back to investigate three of South Africa’s most fascinating and little-known mysteries after a successful first instalment last year. Around two billion years ago, an asteroid measuring at least 10km across crashed into Earth, near the present-day town of Vredefort.