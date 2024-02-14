Musa Mseleku celebrates his wives on Valentine’s Day

It's Valentine's Day and while many celebrities are showering their partners with love and affection, one well-known figure is taking a different approach. Unlike well-known international polygamist Kody Brown, who will not be spending time with any of his wives this Valentine's Day because they have all left him, South African reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku will be celebrating with all his lovely wives.

Despite the challenges that come with polygamy, Mseleku took to social media to express his gratitude and love for his wives. Reflecting on his journey, which began 23 years ago, he admits that he never anticipated making it this far. However, he's proud to say that they're still together, celebrating love against all odds.

In a heartfelt post, Mseleku wrote: "What I started at the age of 23 years as a young man seemed to be impossible, but look we are here still celebrating love. “INdlovukazi MaMkhulu MaCele, INdlunkulu Shibase MaYeni, INdlunkulu MaK MaKhumalo and INdlunkulu Nombela MaNgwabe – we might not celebrate Valentine's Day in the traditional sense, but we are indeed celebrating love." While it may not align with mainstream perceptions of romance, for Mseleku and his wives, it's a celebration of the love and commitment they share, regardless of societal norms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Mseleku (@musamseleku) Meanwhile, in the latest episode of their reality show chronicling the lives of a polygamous family, tensions between Mseleku's first wife, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku, and his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku, appear to be far from resolved. The recent episode of the family's reality series, "Uthando Nesthembu", which aired on Thursday, February 8, exposed the discord between the two wives, who were unable to find common ground. Additionally, MaCele has firmly stated that she will not participate in any of Mseleku's future wedding ceremonies with other wives.