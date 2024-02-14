Valentine’s Day: 7 foods that pair well with chocolate

Few things say Valentine's Day quite like chocolate, so what better way to celebrate than creating the ultimate chocolate pairing board? Chocolate is perfect with fruit, wines, and more. Each type of chocolate has its own flavour characteristics: from the sweetness of white chocolate to the vanilla notes of milk chocolate, to the more bitter and intense sensations of dark chocolate or more aromatic variants depending on the origin of the cocoa.

Whether you are buying some for a loved one, a friend, or even just want to treat yourself, chocolate makes a great Valentine's Day gift and if you receive one, these are the foods that you can pair your chocolate with for better pleasure. When you combine chocolate and coffee you can taste absolute heaven – a kind of deliciousness that soothes your soul. Picture: Pexels/Ylanite Koppens Coffee When you combine chocolate and coffee you can taste absolute heaven – a kind of deliciousness that soothes your soul.

It is no secret that this combination has become one of the most popular chocolate pairings through the years, but there is always something new that you can try. Perhaps you could pair the right kinds of both these ingredients together. For instance, blending dark chocolate with dark coffee like bold Italian roasts can give you the perfect mocha; plus you get to indulge in the healthy benefits that eating dark chocolate provides.

White chocolate and caviar In the late '90s, Heston Blumenthal, with the help of a food scientist, discovered that white chocolate and caviar share a molecular affinity that makes them a perfect pairing. The fishiness of the eggs is balanced by the creamy, buttery flavour of the white chocolate.

Wine is easily overpowered by chocolate so it is important the wine has a strong-note aroma to withstand the strength of the chocolate flavour. Picture: Pexels/Ruslan Sikunov Wine Wine is easily overpowered by chocolate so it is important the wine has a strong-note aroma to withstand the strength of the chocolate flavour. A wine that is slightly sweeter than the chocolate profile will be more successful. Pinot Noir and Merlot pair well with milk chocolates, while Port, and Sherry pair best with dark chocolates.

Port and dessert wines work well with most, and ice wines and Moscato pair best with white chocolates. Fruits This one is obvious; we have all known about chocolate-covered strawberries. But there is a little more to the story. Dark chocolate is bitter, so you should balance the flavour with sweeter fruits.

Strawberries, mango, pears and bananas all go well with dark chocolate. White chocolate, however, has more milk and is less bitter naturally. Those go well with fruits that are tart; try raspberries, blackberries, and oranges with white chocolate. And milk chocolate is in the middle. It goes well with almost any kind of fruit.

Chocolate and tomato Chocolate and tomato is also another combination that works so well. A little very dark chocolate treated in spicy tomato recipes such as chilli con carne or bolognese sauce adds richness and accentuates the meaty flavour. While we see chocolate as a treat, Mexican cooks use chocolate or cocoa as a spice, using it in moderation to add depth to savoury dishes and smooth out sharp ingredients.

Nuts I love nuts, I love chocolate, and frankly, I love them both together. Though, it can be said that chocolate enhances the flavour of some nuts better than others. Peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts and pecans have very distinct flavour components that go great with dark chocolate. It is all about that balance.