5 binge-worthy shows to add to your list

As the days get colder, many South Africans may find themselves spending more time in front of the TV. Here are five binge-worthy shows to keep you company, and don’t forget the popcorn.

“The Gentlemen” British actors, Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, take the lead in this warped action comedy. James plays Edward “Eddie” Horniman, a formidable solider who unexpectedly inherits his late father’s 15 000-acre estate and the title of Duke of Halstead, bypassing his irresponsible elder brother, Freddy.

He learns that the land has become part of a weed-growing empire run by Susie Glass (Scodelario). Eddie must navigate a world of eclectic and dangerous characters with nefarious agendas, whilst also trying to protect his home and stay alive. In his pursuit, the suave Eddie becomes a cannabis kingpin with a taste for sophistication and ruthlessness. The show is a mix of rapid-fire dialogue, cunning plot twists and pulsating soundtracks that capture the essence of the London streets.

“The Gentlemen” is currently streaming on Netflix. “The Real Housewives of Durban” (S4) The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ Season 4. Picture: Supplied In Season 4, returning wives Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo and Silindile Wendy Ndlovu are joined by newcomers Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo.

The ladies started the season on a healing journey, but nine weeks in they’ve drawn lines in the sand again regarding their friendships. On one side, there is Jojo, Maria, Nonku and Zama and on the other, Ameigh, Angel, Slee and Sorisha. It seems like the drama is not stopping any time soon – no matter how much the ladies try and move forward in their friendships, it seems like there is always a stumbling block that they just can’t overcome.

“The Real Housewives of Durban” Season 4 is streaming on Showmax. “We’re Here” (S4) The cast of ‘We’re Here’ Season 4. Picture: Supplied This award-winning reality series features drag queens with charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as they travel across the United States and invite small-town residents to step outside their comfort zones and participate in one-night-only drag shows.

This season, the queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, while taking an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and the effect it has had on the community. “Echo” Maya Lopez in ‘Echo’. Picture: Instagram Marvel’s newest miniseries continues the studio’s recent trend of shining a spotlight on its fearless and complicated female characters.

In the first season of “Echo”, viewers are introduced to Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with extraordinary photographic reflexes, allowing her to mimic any physical action she observes. As Maya navigates the complexities of her abilities and her cultural heritage, she becomes embroiled in a world of clandestine conspiracies, vigilante justice and the legacy of Ronin, a masked warrior from her past. Alongside enigmatic allies and formidable adversaries, Maya embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about her origins and forge her own path as a hero.

For fans of superhero tales infused with cultural diversity and complex character arcs, “Echo” offers a captivating and inclusive viewing experience. “Echo” is streaming on Disney+. “Baby Reindeer”