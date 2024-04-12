Nonku Williams opens up about how reality TV changed her life

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa” is almost here so prepare for a captivating blend of glitz, glamour, and, of course, drama. Leading the charge on this exciting journey are some familiar faces from the “Real Housewives“ universe.

Joining in on the vacay is Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco from “The Real Housewives of Durban,” alongside the ever-glamorous Londie London from season 2 of the show. Also on board are the incomparable Christall Kay from “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” and Liz Prins from ”The Real Housewives of Gqeberha“. Given the personalities, fans are in for an entertaining run.

Later, Melany Viljoen from "The Real Housewives of Pretoria", businesswoman Nonku Williams from "The Real Housewives of Durban" (seasons 1 to 4) and the one and only Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho from "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" (seasons 2 and 3), will join the spinoff show. Now, we all know that these trips can either be a match made in heaven or a recipe for disaster. But one thing's for certain – catfights are always on the agenda.



Cast includes:

Nonku Williams -Real housewives of Durban

Beverly Steyn - Real Housewives of Cape Town

That said, Williams, recently opened up about her reality TV experiences.

According to her, it has been a journey of self-discovery, forcing her to confront aspects of herself she might have otherwise overlooked. “It has helped me to look at myself honestly and shown me the things that I had to work on and improve about myself to become a better person. “The thing about reality is that it shows you things that you might not have been aware of; it literally forces you to face things that you would not have normally addressed. she expressed.

“That has helped me grow as a daughter, mother, sister and friend.” She further explained that while RHOD can be emotionally intense, the “Ultimate Girls Trip” was a refreshing change of pace, focused on bonding and making memories. She shared: “Filming ‘Durban’ can be intense because there is a lot of history there; so much has happened between us and it gets too real. With ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’, it was different and fun. The ladies were down to have a good time and connect.

“In this space, I was introduced to ladies who I did not know before, so it was like starting with a clean slate and building new relationships. For the first time in a while, people experienced me as I am, and I made genuine friendships.” As for being thrust into the limelight with the reality show, Williams admitted: “I try not to read negative things but sometimes the things that people say about me affect me. “For the most part, I handle it well, but I am a human. At some point it hits but I have learned not to let it affect me too much. As long as it does not affect my children and work, I am good.