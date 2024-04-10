RECIPE: Chef Tunda Kavuna’s spinach and mushroom chicken roulade

A roulade is a versatile and delectable dish that has been enjoyed by food lovers for generations. Have you ever heard of a roulade? If you are a food enthusiast or someone who loves to explore new culinary delights, then you are in for a treat. A roulade is a versatile and delectable dish that has been enjoyed by food lovers for generations.

Roulade is a culinary term that refers to a dish made by rolling a thin layer of food around a filling. The term originates from the French word “rouler”, which means “to roll”. Roulades can be sweet or savoury and are typically served as a main dish, appetiser or dessert.

Below is Chef Tunda Kavuna’s favourite quick and simple spinach and mushroom chicken roulade recipe that you can make at home. The 26-year-old from Sunnyside in Pretoria has worked in restaurants, bakeries, hotels and lodges. Kavuna has provided private catering to clients all across Gauteng and beyond. Working as a sous chef at a five-star lodge in the Northern Cape, she had the responsibility of cooking and making visitors feel welcome.

“It was that experience that influenced my love for making good food, serving people, and seeing them happy. Cooking for me is something that gives my heart pure joy and even more when the people eating the food are happy and satisfied. “The preparation process has always been intriguing to me, hence my desire to hone my skills at a culinary school and attain a professional level,” she said. Spinach and mushroom chicken roulade. Picture: Supplied Spinach and mushroom chicken roulade

Ingredients 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 tbs garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped ½ tsp thyme, chopped 1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 cup baby spinach ½ cup Mozzarella cheese, grated 2 tbs cream

Salt and pepper to taste Method Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Place the chicken inside a plastic oven bag and beat with a rolling pin till flat and even. Prepare the filling by frying the garlic, onion and seasoning, then add the mushrooms and stir for a minute or two. Finally, add the baby spinach and cook until wilted (one minute). Pour the filling mixture into a large bowl, add the cream and Mozzarella cheese and mix. Lay out the flattened chicken pieces then spoon some of the mixture down the long end of the fillet.