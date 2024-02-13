Alan Committie speeds up with the puns in ‘Fast and (Reasonably) Furious’

The last time I saw Alan Committie on stage was for “Love Factually”, which I loved. As such, I was revved up to see his latest offering, “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious”, which is showing at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre.

I attended Saturday’s show, which played to a full house. He arrived on stage on one of those plastic Checkers Sixty60 scooters, which left the audience in stitches. This time around, his show follows a format that is not heavily reliant on a script.

A lot of the laughs stemmed from Committie’s interactions with the audience, namely a visiting guest from the US, who was unemployed, a teen student in the front row as well as a psychologist and a guy named John, who became his sounding board throughout the show. And he went full-throttle on the puns for the duration of the show, where nothing was off-limits. He mused over the royal family and the Coronation, the Rugby World Cup, Rassie Erasmus, turning 50 and artificial intelligence, among other things.

Alan Committie in ‘Fast and (Reasonably) Furious’. Picture: Supplied The special effects sound guy was on point throughout the show. Committie’s performance was augmented by his trademark madcap physicality. What got the audience going as well was his flip chart deviations, where he made his point in true nonsensical fashion. And, with the country experiencing load shedding stage 6, he worked that into the show.

Committie is quick off his feet with the jokes and he doesn’t hesitate to rope the audience into his ribtickling version of “The Sound of Music”, which was playing at the Teatro. “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious” is the perfect stress reliever if you are looking for silly fun. Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre.

When: On until March 3, from Wednesday to Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Cost: Tickets range from R120 – R280 and can be booked via Webtickets, Pick ‘n Pay Outlets or by calling the Montecasino Theatre Box Office on 011 511 1988. ‘For Colored Girls’

It tells powerful stories narrated by women who have faced profound pain. The production introduces soul-stirring musical interludes, elevating the emotional depth of the narrative, with symbolic pertinence during Black History Month and South Africa’s 30th year of democracy. This highly anticipated performance promises a captivating exploration of the female experience that is sure to leave a lasting impact. The stellar cast includes Mona Monyane, Refilwe Modiselle, Swankie Mafoko, Thuto Gaasenwe, Siphesihle Ndaba, Danica Jones, Boitumelo Lesejane and Sioban King.

Joburg City Theatre’s Artistic Director, James Ngcobo, is at the director’s helm with Mandla Mkaba wearing the hat of musical director and Lulu Mlangeni as the choreographer. “Joburg Theatre enriches the community through set-works, nurturing young talents and inspiring future artists. The school setwork programme is a cornerstone in cultivating well-rounded individuals with empathy and a profound appreciation for the arts. “Productions like ‘For Colored Girls’ showcase our commitment to creating a transformative environment where creativity thrives, inviting you to join us on a journey beyond conventional theatre boundaries, exploring the intricate tapestry of the human soul and sharing powerful narratives," said Ngcobo, Artistic Director, Joburg City Theatres.

No under 13s allowed. Where: Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre. When: February 17 to March 3, at different times, so check on their website.

Cost: Tickets cost between R150 to R250 and be purchased through Webtickets. ‘Love Lives on with Langa Mavuso’ Langa Mavuso. Picture: Supplied Renowned South African singer and songwriter, Langa Mavuso, promises an enchanting performance that transcends the boundaries of music and emotion.

In this intimate showcase, Mavuso weaves together a tapestry of love, life, and self-discovery through his evocative lyrics and soulful melodies. This performance is a celebration of intimacy, authenticity, and the timeless nature of the human heart, where each note echoes the sentiment that, indeed, love lives on. Where: Gibson Kente Theatre at Soweto Theatre.

When: February 17 at 5pm. Cost: Tickets cost R350 and can be purchased through Webtickets. ‘The Sound of Music’

The much-loved musical, directed by Steven Stead with musical direction by Kevin Kraak, tells the story of the Von Trapp family’s flight across the mountains from Austria. And it boasts an unforgettable score that includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including “My Favourite Things”, “Edelweiss”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, “The Lonely Goatherd”, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, and the title song “The Sound of Music”. It features an all-star South African cast led by Craig Urbani (“Binnelanders”) as Von Trapp, Brittany Smith as Maria, Janelle Visagie as Mother Abbess, William Berger as Max, Ashley Scott as Liesel, Che Jean Jupp as Rolf, Schoeman Smit as Franz, Megan Spencer as Frau Schmidt, Alida Scheepers as Sister Berthe and Lusibalwethu Sesani as Sister Sophia.