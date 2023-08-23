Aubrey Poo set to join ‘Generations’ while Karabo and Tau make a welcome return

“Generations: The Legacy” scriptwriters are about to shake things up with the re-introduction of two fan favourites and a newcomer. Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, who played the popular historic characters, Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale, will reprise their roles on the soapie. And it will be for a while.

Acclaimed actor Aubrey Poo will also make his debut on the SABC1 long-running show, as Khumo Moroka, a high-powered scion. Poo will bring a wealth of experience to the show, having starred in TV productions like “Muvhango” and “The Estate” and in stage productions such as “Orpheus In Africa” and James Ngcobo’s “Paradise Blue”. "He is a perfect fit for the role. Khumo is a high-powered scion of the Moroka family, responsible for running their mining operations.

“Aubrey's ability to play the scheming villain, with a disarming smile and cunning guile, will no doubt shine through as Khumo reaches for his vaulting ambition,” read a press statement. Meanwhile, Karabo and Tau’s chemistry, class and panache that viewers have become accustomed to, will shine through once again. “Viewers can look forward to a blooming spring and sizzling summer as the drama, scheming and betrayal intensifies when these three powerhouses light up our screens from mid-September.

“Viewers are in for a major shake-up as family battles, love triangles and boardroom manoeuvres explode.” Since the show began in 1993, fans have been glued to their TV sets every weekday at 8pm, making it one of the most watched series in the country with an initial viewership of more than six million. Over the years A-list actors like Katlego Danke, Sophie Ndaba, Seputla Sebogodi, Winnie Ntshaba and the late Menzi Ngubane among others, entertained us with 30-minute episodes of intrigue, drama, laughter and tears.