BeBe Winans SA tour extended due to popular demand

Due to popular demand, Remoakantse Holdings has announced that an extra date has been added to the South African tour of Grammy award-winning R&B artist BeBe Winans. Set to tour SA in December, Winans is scheduled to perform at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 9, Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 15, and SunBet Arena Time Square on December 16.

As the promoters of the tour, Remoakantse Holdings revealed that Emperors Palace in Kempton Park has also been added and the date is December 17. They said this follows the tickets for SunBet Arena being 95% sold out by the end of last week and an outcry from the public for more tickets to be made available. In a media statement, the team said the other venues which are Moses Mabhida Stadium and Grandwest Arena are now over 50% sold out as well.

“This is BeBe Winans' last tour of South Africa and I assume everybody wants to be part of this historic event. As the promoters of this tour, we are excited to be the ones to do BeBe Winans' final tour of South Africa. “BeBe’s excitement about this tour, makes us believe that we took the right decision and his fans can expect magic during this tour”, said Thabiso Mogashwa, the promoter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judith Sephuma (@judithsephuma) Known for his timeless hits such as “It All Comes Down to Love”, “Coming Back Home”, “Up Where We Belong” and many more, the multi-award-winning singer said he is excited to be heading to South Africa.

“I am so excited to be heading to South Africa for my tour. “South Africa has shown me so much love over the years and I guess that is why it’s not easy for me to say no when requested to come and do a concert. “I always enjoy interacting with my fans from Mzansi on and off stage. This country has become like my second home where I have spent a lot of time, even when I wasn’t performing. I am really looking forward to this visit.”