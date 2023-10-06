Cape Town musicians raise R300k for celebrity chef Fatima Sydow in charity concert

In less than a month, Cape Town based musicians and friends in the entertainment industry have come together to host a benefit concert for celebrity chef Fatima Sydow. The Artscape Theatre was packed to capacity as industry mates and family took their place in the 1500 seater Opera House to support the fundraising efforts.

Sydow, 49, has shared her cancer journey with followers since she was first diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020. The chef received R300k as a result of the show. Thirteen artists, alongside MC Tyrone Paulsen and comedian Alfred Adriaan, set the stage ablaze with a hot line-up of entertainment on Wednesday, October 4. Jawaahier Petersen. Picture : RyanF Photography Artists on the line-up included Jawaahier Petersen, Robin Pieters, Don Vino Prins, Nuraan Boltman, Loukmaan Adams, Emo Adams, Nur Abrahams, Alistair Izobel, Vicky Sampson and Craig Lucas.

Adams said : “It was inspiring to see how artist come together and make one night so special, under immense pressure under so little time, it makes me feel loved and appreciated to be able to still have that impact on people’s lives. “It was nice seeing everyone be there for a positive and sad and emotional situation and still move forward.” Alfred Adriaan. Picture: RyanF Photography Unfortunately, Sydow couldn’t attend the show due to her condition.

She told Independent Media Lifestyle: “I want to thank everyone that came to the show. I saw snippets of the show. I was extremely emotional and overwhelmed. I could feel the love here in my bed. Fatima Sydow. Picture: Supplied “I told my family here at home that I was very happy. I was crying happy tears, and I never seen anything like this. It was magical. “My family being there at the show and enjoying themselves at the show made me so happy.