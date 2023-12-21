Cape Town prepares for a music-infused festive season

Get ready to cool off this summer at the Hunter’s Refresh Experience in Cape Town. This event is all about enjoying great music with live performances by popular artists Ch’cco and Boohle.

Summer has arrived, and what better way to beat the heat than with an ice-cold Hunter’s? And now, Hunter’s is bringing the ultimate refreshment experience to Cape Town. First things first, get your hands on the limited-edition Hunter’s Refresh can. It’s not just a regular can; it’s a collectable designed to capture the event’s vibrant energy. But wait, there's more. Before the event kicks off, don't forget to jam to the tunes from Ch’cco and Boohle. These awesome artists deliver a music blend that totally vibes with the cool atmosphere.

Mark your calendar for December 22 when the doors swing open at 4 pm at the Old Biscuit Mill. The line-up features Boom Shaka, Zola 7, Ph, Kyeezi, Mshayi, Ta Ntswempu, Khoz’ivibe and Miss Shelly. Where: Old Biscuit Mill, Woodstock. When: December 22 and doors open at 4pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased on Howler. Silent Disco Party Experience a night of fun at the Silent Disco Party hosted at the Rooftop Bar of Radisson RED V&A Waterfront. Mark your calendars for Friday, December 22, and be prepared to dance the night away from 6pm to 9pm.

The Rooftop Bar at Radisson RED V&A Waterfront sets the stage for an electrifying experience, with its stunning views and vibrant atmosphere. Immerse yourself in the rhythm as you enjoy the tunes through your headphones, creating a unique and personalised dance party. As the beats flow, take advantage of the on-site Wine, Beer & Cocktail Bar, and Restaurant. Indulge in a variety of drinks and refreshments to keep the party spirit alive.

Please note that no outside food or drinks are allowed, ensuring that the venue remains lively and well-stocked throughout the event. Located at No. 6, Silo, Silo Square, V&A Waterfront, Radisson RED provides the perfect backdrop for this Silent Disco vibe. The combination of the Rooftop Bar's ambiance and the music guarantees a night filled with laughter, dancing, and pure entertainment. Where: Radisson RED rooftop, Waterfront.

When: December 22 from 6pm to 9pm. Cost: Tickets cost R175 and can be purchased at Quicket. The Rooftop Bar at Radisson RED V&A Waterfront sets the stage for an electrifying experience. Picture: Instagram “This is Christmas”

Embrace the spirit of Christmas with “This is Christmas”, a music celebration featuring your favourite Christmas carols. Experience a night of joy, memories and song, as some of Cape Town’s best performers come together to spread the festive cheer. The line-up includes Seuns van Sion, Jarrad Ricketts, Elwira Standili, Varonica Meyer, Jodi Jantjies, Anslin Gysman, and the 30-piece Community Philharmonic Orchestra, all directed by Jonathan Rubain.

Sing along to cherished Christmas carols with your family and friends in this nostalgic journey of emotions. Where: Goodhope Christian Centre. When: December 23 and the event kicks off at 7.30pm.

Cost: Tickets start at R150 and can be purchased at Computicket. Jonathan Rubain. Picture: INSTAGRAM New Year’s Eve Magic The Waterfront transforms into a truly spectacular sight, especially under the night sky.

There’s an undeniable magic in the air when you find yourself on the docks, surrounded by the majestic mountains, the iconic big wheel in the backdrop, and, of course, the festive glow of Christmas lights that permeate the atmosphere. This sets the perfect stage for a New Year’s Eve celebration like no other at the V&A Waterfront. Picture ringing in the New Year with absolute flair and the vibrant energy of a stellar line-up of artists that showcases the very best of Cape Town’s musical talent. The stage will come alive with performances by Tarryn Lamb, Just Jinger, Sun-El Musician, Black Ties, Mandisi Dyantyis, The Rivertones, Seth Grey and The Ploemies, promising an unforgettable night of music, joy and festivities.

Where: The V&A Waterfront. When: December 31 from 3pm to 12am. Cost: Free.