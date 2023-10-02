Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C apologise for ‘African Throne’ no-show in Durban

Mzansi rappers Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest were set to grace the stage at People’s Park in Durban as part of the “African Throne” tour this past weekend. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances prevented them from delivering their anticipated performance.

In a statement posted on their social media platforms, they said they were forced to ditch the show due to rain damage sustained by their sound desk. “Durban we are really sorry that we weren’t able to perform today. The sound desk got damaged due to rain and after a number of attempts to try and recover the sound we had to make the tough decision of cancelling the show. “Our team is working to see how to best remedy this. Thank you for the support and we will keep you posted,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Fans of the two artists voiced their frustrations and disappointment in the comment section. Some fans are requesting refunds for their tickets. One user wrote: “But why didn’t y’all communicate that? Y’all just left us in the rain like that. I'm disappointed, Mufasa. I’ve been your fan since the beginning but this is very wrong.” A second user wrote: “Nah dawg you were supposed to put the tent up when you are doing an event you plan for an emergency crisis like this.”

A third commented: “We deserve a refund or something.” The “Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C – African Throne Tour” kicked off at the beginning of September with tours in eSwatini, Kenya, and Mozambique. At a press conference that took place at the Hip Hop Museum in Newtown in August, both artists mentioned that they had planned to work together for years and it seemed like their dream finally came true.

“I always give my best when I have put on some weight. It’s something I feel I should embrace as well,” Nyovest said. “Our plan is finally coming alive. I’m saying it’s time and we are happy that many people are going to enjoy our world together.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BK Arena (@bkarenarw) Nasty C said he’d been dreaming of touring the continent for a long time and expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity to do this in partnership with Nyovest.