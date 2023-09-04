Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C take over Africa with their ‘African Throne Tour’

Mzansi superstar Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C fulfilled a dream for years with the anticipated “African Throne Tour”. At a press conference that took place at the Hip Hop Museum in Newtown last month, both artists mentioned that they had planned to work together for years, and it seems like their dream is finally coming true.

Nyovest and Nasty C said they are now ready to take over African stages with their performances. “I always give my best when I have put on some weight. It’s something I feel I should embrace as well,” Nyovest said. “Our plan is finally coming alive. I’m saying it’s time and we are happy that many people are going to enjoy our world together.”

Nasty C said he’s been dreaming of touring the continent for a long time and expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity to do this in partnership with Nyovest. “We are a team, so we wanted to show the world that it’s doable. People must always work together in creating opportunities for others,” he said. Fans can expect an energetic and memorable tour from these two South African superstars as they join forces to showcase their talent and passion for music.

The “Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C – African Throne Tour” kicked off this weekend in eSwatini and Kenya and is headed to Mozambique on September 7. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loading… (@nasty_csa) Their next stop is Botswana on September 8, then Malawi on September 9 and Zambia on September 10. The duo will then perform in Nigeria on September 15 and 16 before heading to Rwanda on September 23.

On Heritage Day, September 24, the tour will continue back home in Cape Town. Durban will have its turn on September 28 and the tour concludes in Johannesburg on October 28. Fans in these countries will have the opportunity to witness Nyovest and Nasty C’s performances live, making it an eventful and memorable tour. Additionally, Nyovest will be releasing his seventh studio album, titled “Solomon”, on September 15.