Cassper Nyovest announces upcoming London gig

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is kicking off the year with an international gig. The “Solomon” album maker recently took to his Instagram page to announce that he will be performing at the O2 Academy Islington, London, as part of the Shockolate Show 2024 on Saturday, February 24.

The Shockolate Show is a four-hour concert, featuring a fusion of African sounds, and this year, Nyovest is the show’s special guest. He will be performing alongside artists such as Rotimo, Damola Davis, Smile Daviz, Mr Jayvi and Chuks Ejimogu. “London. See you soon!!! Shout out to @rotimoofficial @shockolateshow,” posted Nyovest along with the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) “Shockolate” hitmaker Rotimo, who has dubbed Nyovest “the king of South African music”, couldn’t contain his excitement. Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote, “⚡️Tickets are on sale now 🎫‼️ Link in bio ⚡. Can’t even begin to explain how excited we are to have the King of South African Music himself, @casspernyovest joining us as special guest for Shockolate Show 2024. Honoured, inspired, and full of gratitude. “London! UK! if you don’t know, you better get to know! Cannot wait for this event!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O T I M O (@rotimoofficial) Watch video below: Nyovest is no stranger to the international audience. He has previously performed at the “Kings of Amapiano” in Manchester, UK, and, more recently, has been on his “African Throne Tour” throughout Africa with fellow rapper Nasty C.

The two performers recently revealed that they have a new album in the making. “’Thick and Thin’, that’s the name of the album. We got some joints in the vaults. We’ve even got an album cover,” said Nasty C. Nyovest added that their collaboration “just made sense”.