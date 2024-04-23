Celebrating 20 Years of ‘Mean Girls’: ‘So fetch!’

Can you believe it's been two decades since “Mean Girls” made its way onto our screens? Yep, that iconic film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and it's still as “fetch” as ever. I mean, come on, who could forget the reign of Regina George and the infamous Burn Book? It was like a high school horror story that we couldn't help but binge-watch, over and over again. Because let's be real, we've all encountered a Regina or two in our lives.

Anyway, let's talk about Jonathan Bennett, aka the swoon-worthy Aaron Samuels that gave Lindsay Lohan heart eyes. He recently took to Instagram to share some major nostalgia, posting throwback pics with Lohan (aka Cady Heron) and Lacey Chabert (our very own Gretchen Wieners). Reflecting on the premiere 20 years ago, Bennett poured out his gratitude for being part of a movie that still brings joy to so many people: "20 years ago today, the world met Aaron, Cady, Gretchen, Karen, Regina, Janis, Damien, Kevin G, Shane and Ms Norbury for the first time when Mean Girls premiered at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2004.“

He continued, "20 years ago today my life was changed forever. I can’t tell you how proud I am to be part of a story that, still to this day, makes so many people happy. It’s been one of the biggest gifts of my career and life." Bennett also revealed that he felt ancient these days. Yep, an airport agent even pointed out that their boyfriend was born on the same day Mean Girls first graced the big screen. Talk about a reality check! Nevertheless, Bennett's feeling the love from fans, reminiscing about where they were the first time they witnessed the Mean Girls magic.

And honestly, can you blame them? It's a movie that's stood the test of time, proving that high school drama never goes out of style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett) Fans flooded the comment section. @xo__kellykels said: “This movie was THE movie of my senior year of HS, so I’m right up there with you!! 😂 Thank you for introducing the world to a character we all fell in love with, and thank you to Mean Girls for introducing us to you!”

@jmdliny commented: “I was 28 years old when this movie came out, might have been too old, but I still loved the movie” @cowgirlfrom_hell wrote: “That movie means so much to me. What a great time to be alive..” “I remember seeing a DVD of it when I was 13 back in 2007-2008 and my mom wouldn’t let me watch it lol, but I’m 29 now and it’s one of my favorite movies!” @rebecca.taggart wrote.