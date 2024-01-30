Phathu Makwarela on Tshedza Pictures creating their first teen drama, ‘Youngins’

New coming-of-age series, “Youngins” will shine a spotlight on the lives of Gen Z’s. Produced by award-winning production company, Tshedza Pictures, the show will make its way to the streaming platform from February 12.

It’s set at a fictional boarding school named Olifantsfontein High and focuses on five students, who are dubbed the “famous five”, as they navigate the chaos and excitement of boarding school while also trying to deal with all the anguish and drama caused by the adults in their lives. “MTV Shuga” star Ayakha Ntunja plays Amo, a sweet and determined new girl who knows what she wants out of life. “Rhythm City” star Kealeboga Masango is cast as Buhle, a firebrand and the “it” girl at school.

Newcomer Lebohang Lephatsoana fills the role of Tumelo, an overly confident, flamboyant ball of energy who is obsessed with social media. Toka Mtabane plays Khaya, the handsome, popular guy at school and Buhle’s boyfriend and “The River” actor Thabiso Ramotshela rounds of the lead cast members as Mahlatsi Maleka. Maleka is an intelligent young man, who challenges the status quo and takes his marks far too seriously, but he is far from the stereotypical nerdy pushover.

Executive producer, Phathu Makwarela said it’s the first time the production company has delved into telling a story that focuses on the lives of Gen Z’s. “Tshedza Pictures always approaches each show with a desire to make it different. We have never produced a youth drama before and we took great consideration in creating a writers’ room that reflects the audience that we are talking to. “The series is a window into the lives of Generation Z viewers that much of society is struggling to keep up with, as the world around them is rapidly changing by the day.”

He said he grew up in the era where shows like “Party of Five” and “Dawson’s Creek” shaped his teenage years. “Over the years, television became focused on all-family viewing and saw a decline in youth dramas. ‘Youngins’ is our response to the generation that is coming of age and needs content that speaks to them authentically,” said Makwarela. “Youngins” director Themba Mfebe said: “The show is written by young writers who live the true authentic lives of the viewers. This show is an unvarnished view of a generation that is defining itself right before our eyes.”