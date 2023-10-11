Comedian Jim Jefferies ‘Give ‘Em What They Want’ tour is coming to SA in April

Jim Jefferies’s “Give ‘Em What They Want” tour will be heading to South Africa next year. Big Concerts announced on October 11 that the popular comedian will be at GrandWest’s Grand Arena in Cape Town on April 12 follow by Time Square’s SunBet Arena on April 13.

“@jimjefferies fans, clear your calendars! 💥🔥,” they wrote on Instagram, “The hilarious comedian is bringing his ‘Give ‘Em What They Want’ tour to South Africa in 2024! “Don’t miss out on your chance to see him perform live, with two unforgettable shows: 12 April 2024 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, CPT & 13 April 2024 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, PTA. “Book #DiscoveryBank pre-sale tickets from 9 am, Wed 18 October. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 am, Fri 20 Oct exclusively from @ticketmasterza.”

The award-winning Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging and thought-provoking comedy. Jefferies first hit the comedy stage performing at festivals early in his career. His work eventually took him from the stage to the screen, acting in films and shows. He's also released several comedy specials on Netflix, his most recent being "High & Dry" and he hosts a podcast called "I Don't Know About That".

Jefferies started his “Give ‘Em What They Want” world tour at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America. Currently, he is in Ohio at the Taft Theatre before heading to Chicago, Israel, Ireland, New York among other countries. The tour will end at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, on June 1, 2024.