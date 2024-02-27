Conrad Koch and Chester Missing tickle the funnybone with their new show, ‘Baggage’

Conrad Koch & Chester Missing’s “Baggage” During this Cape Town theatre production, internationally renowned ventriloquist Conrad Koch gets personal with his “baggage.”

From anxiety to climate change, dating and even load shedding, the voices in Koch’s head have terrible and outrageous advice on many topics. But his best friend, Chester Missing, who literally lives in the ventriloquist’s baggage – has other plans. In his typically comical, blunt and irreverent way, the superstar puppet thinks that Koch’s “problems” are a joke.

These hilarious discrepancies are set to play out in a laugh-out-loud, feel-good explosion of comedic silliness for Cape theatregoers to enjoy. The interactive comedy spectacle was showcased in several South African cities from last year and it is now finally heading to the Mother City. The comedy duo will also be joined on stage by an animated crew.

This will include Hilton, the booty-shaking ostrich, a fashionista lion and Mr Dixon, a retired high school teacher. The comedy duo’s “Baggage” show won a Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival last year.​​ This comes as no surprise as the double Emmy-nominated ventriloquist and his popular puppet are renowned in the entertainment industry.

Koch’s theatre shows have received critical acclaim, globally. He has also been featured on some of the biggest TV networks. Apart from appearing alongside the Koch, Missing has also risen to his own stardom for his satirical news television shows. His many viral social media posts have also already earned him around 100 million views on TikTok alone.

The show has a PG-16 age restriction. Where: Theatre On The Bay, Camps Bay. When: February 28 and 29. The shows start at 7.30pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R160 - R240 and are available through Webtickets. The Jazzart Dance Theatre will present their stage production of “Encore” in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied “Encore” Cape Town’s Jazzart Dance Theatre is set to mark their 50-year existence with “Encore.”

This unique and joyful theatre show seeks to pay homage to those who have contributed to Jazzart’s history and longevity. It includes those who have been there since its humble beginnings, all the way up to the organisation becoming the world-renowned contemporary dance performance company that it currently is. Their alumni, who continue to leave their mark in the industry as performers, choreographers, and teachers, are also heralded with this mixed bill.

The show is set to showcase works by ex-Jazzart artistic directors Sifiso Kweyama and Jackie Manyaapelo. Other celebrated alumni artists who will feature in “Encore” includes those from SboNdaba Dance, Figure of 8 Dance Collective and New World Dance Theatre. The “Encore” production will also feature a special headline appearance from Alfred Hinkel and John Linden’s Garage Dance Ensemble.

Where: The Artscape Theatre Centre in Foreshore, Cape Town. When: February 29 at 7pm. Cost: Tickets cost R150 per person and are available through Webtickets.

The Rockettz New Generation are set to present a multi-faceted musical extravaganza in Cape Town this weekend. Picture: Supplied. The Rockettz New Generation presents “A harmonious blend of past & present” Cape Town audiences are set to be taken on a nostalgic musical journey this weekend. As part of The Rockettz New Generation’s musical showcase “A harmonious blend of past & present”, the concert will infuse an euphoric blend of old and new popular medleys and timeless old school jams.

R&B hits, pop, rock, ballads, reggae, South African classics as well as current and trending hits will also be featured by The Rockettz New Generation band. Backed by a formidable band of talented musicians, lead vocalist Manuel Losper will take centre stage in this production. The musical group were established as a rebrand of The Rockets, an enduring South African musical force that spanned from 1968 into the 2020s.

But following the death of the music group’s member Jerry Watt, Losper and the other band members relaunched the group and are now known as The Rockettz New Generation. Where: The Drama Factory in Somerset West. When: March 1 and 2.

Cost: Tickets start from R180 and are available through The Drama Factory’s website: www.thedramafactory.co.za or by contacting 073 215 2290. “Expelled” This theatre production is a relevant and relatable digital age tale.

“Expelled” is a family drama which focuses on the largely ungoverned world of social media. It centres around Alex, a matric pupil who gets suspended from his elite school after getting caught up in a viral scandal. “Once shared, lives alter in seconds, what’s seen cannot be unseen,” the show’s producers said.

“The ramifications for his family are profound.” They added that “Expelled” is a play about “social media’s power to connect and its power to destroy”. The South African play was commissioned by the How Now Brown Cow Writers' Collective and is written by the renowned Rosalind Butler.

“Expelled” is directed by Craig Freimond and stars Charmaine Weir-Smith, Antony Coleman and Nicolas Hattingh. Where: The Golden Arrow Studio at the Baxter Theatre. When: February 28 and 29.