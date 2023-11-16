‘Cotton Fest’ returns to Cape Town with an exciting line-up

Get ready to turn up the heat in the Mother City as “Cotton Fest”, the ultimate fusion of music, fashion, and culture, hits Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on November 25. With two concert stages and a line-up boasting heavyweights like Nasty C, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, A-Reece, Moozlie, Emtee, and our very own Youngsta CPT, it's guaranteed to be a wild ride.

This festival goes beyond the big names; it aims to spotlight the often overlooked local talent across our diverse provinces. “Cotton Fest”, one of South Africa’s premier festivals, serves as a platform for showcasing the depth and variety of talent our country possesses. By featuring artists from nearly every province, the festival emphasises the richness of South Africa's music scene and its contribution to the cultural tapestry.

“Cotton Fest” stands as a significant event, not just for entertainment but for recognising and promoting the breadth of local talent within our borders. It dives into South African youth culture as well. From mind-blowing art installations and fashion collabs to spirited sporting activities, the festival goes beyond music, turning the grounds into a vibrant hub of creativity and expression. And let’s talk about the essentials – the food court’s got you covered, and the bars are fully stocked to keep the vibes going strong.

The line-up is a mix of the well-established and the up-and-coming. Bravo Le Roux, Dee Koala, Focalistic, and many more will be turning the stages into a sonic playground.

