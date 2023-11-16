Independent Online
‘Cotton Fest’ returns to Cape Town with an exciting line-up

With two concert stages and a line-up boasting heavyweights like Nasty C, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, A-Reece, Moozlie, Emtee, and our very own YoungstaCPT, it’s guaranteed to be a wild ride. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Get ready to turn up the heat in the Mother City as “Cotton Fest”, the ultimate fusion of music, fashion, and culture, hits Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on November 25.

With two concert stages and a line-up boasting heavyweights like Nasty C, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, A-Reece, Moozlie, Emtee, and our very own Youngsta CPT, it's guaranteed to be a wild ride.

This festival goes beyond the big names; it aims to spotlight the often overlooked local talent across our diverse provinces.

“Cotton Fest”, one of South Africa’s premier festivals, serves as a platform for showcasing the depth and variety of talent our country possesses.

By featuring artists from nearly every province, the festival emphasises the richness of South Africa's music scene and its contribution to the cultural tapestry.

“Cotton Fest” stands as a significant event, not just for entertainment but for recognising and promoting the breadth of local talent within our borders.

It dives into South African youth culture as well. From mind-blowing art installations and fashion collabs to spirited sporting activities, the festival goes beyond music, turning the grounds into a vibrant hub of creativity and expression.

And let’s talk about the essentials – the food court’s got you covered, and the bars are fully stocked to keep the vibes going strong.

The line-up is a mix of the well-established and the up-and-coming. Bravo Le Roux, Dee Koala, Focalistic, and many more will be turning the stages into a sonic playground.

The Full “Cotton Fest” Cape Town line-up includes:

A-Reece

Bravo Le Roux

Blxckie

Ch’cco

Dee Koala

Diamond

DJ Boogie

Dr Peppa

Emtee

Fish Parcel

Focalistic

Fonzo

Fortnoks

Gremlin

International Pantsula

J Clu

Kay Faith

Kaymoworld

Kiddo CSA

Kyeezi

Lenneth Bowers

LOOKATUPS

Maglera Doe Boy

Marshin’Hendrix

Mashbeatz

Mr Heinz

Mshayi

MUSTBEDUBZ

Nasty C

Nadia Nakai

NV Funk

RAF DON

Rarri

Rolo Rozay

SGG

SIGWABS

SimulationRXPS

Sir Brandon ReynoldsI

Slip Inc

Tashinga

Teddy Goodfella

Tembi Powers

Trusted SLK

TVZ

TwinzSpin

UNO July

Uncle Vinny

Wordz

YoungstaCPT

Yumbs

Limited tickets are available at www.cottonfest.co.za, Webtickets, and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide. It is priced at R250 for general admission. But if you’re a last-minute decision-maker, no worries – you can snag one for R300 on the day of the event.

Happy Cotten Fest!

