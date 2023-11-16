‘Cotton Fest’ returns to Cape Town with an exciting line-up

Get ready to turn up the heat in the Mother City as “Cotton Fest”, the ultimate fusion of music, fashion, and culture, hits Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on November 25.
With two concert stages and a line-up boasting heavyweights like Nasty C, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, A-Reece, Moozlie, Emtee, and our very own Youngsta CPT, it's guaranteed to be a wild ride.
This festival goes beyond the big names; it aims to spotlight the often overlooked local talent across our diverse provinces.
“Cotton Fest”, one of South Africa’s premier festivals, serves as a platform for showcasing the depth and variety of talent our country possesses.
By featuring artists from nearly every province, the festival emphasises the richness of South Africa's music scene and its contribution to the cultural tapestry.
“Cotton Fest” stands as a significant event, not just for entertainment but for recognising and promoting the breadth of local talent within our borders.
It dives into South African youth culture as well. From mind-blowing art installations and fashion collabs to spirited sporting activities, the festival goes beyond music, turning the grounds into a vibrant hub of creativity and expression.
And let’s talk about the essentials – the food court’s got you covered, and the bars are fully stocked to keep the vibes going strong.
The line-up is a mix of the well-established and the up-and-coming. Bravo Le Roux, Dee Koala, Focalistic, and many more will be turning the stages into a sonic playground.
The Full “Cotton Fest” Cape Town line-up includes:
A-Reece
Bravo Le Roux
Blxckie
Ch’cco
Dee Koala
Diamond
DJ Boogie
Dr Peppa
Emtee
Fish Parcel
Focalistic
Fonzo
Fortnoks
Grandmaster Ready D
Greek
Holy Alpha
Gremlin
International Pantsula
J Clu
K.KEED
Kamo Mphela
Kashcpt
Kay Faith
Kaymoworld
Kiddo CSA
Kyeezi
Lenneth Bowers
LOOKATUPS
Lucas Raps
Luukhanyo
Lutho SA
Maglera Doe Boy
Marshin’Hendrix
Mashbeatz
Mihlali the Guy
MILES THE DEEJAY
Moozlie
Mr Heinz
Mshayi
MUSTBEDUBZ
Nasty C
Nadia Nakai
NV Funk
Orish
Priddy Prince
Primo
RAF DON
Rarri
Rolo Rozay
SGG
SIGWABS
SimulationRXPS
Sir Brandon ReynoldsI
Slip Inc
Tashinga
Teddy Goodfella
Tembi Powers
Trusted SLK
TVZ
TwinzSpin
UNO July
Uncle Vinny
Wordz
YoungstaCPT
Yumbs
Limited tickets are available at www.cottonfest.co.za, Webtickets, and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide. It is priced at R250 for general admission. But if you’re a last-minute decision-maker, no worries – you can snag one for R300 on the day of the event.
Happy Cotten Fest!