Master KG, Makhadzi win at African Entertainment Awards USA

It’s been a great year for South African and African music artists who have showed up on the global stage offering the world hit songs like “Water”, “Calm Down” and “Mnike”. Their efforts were celebrated at the ninth annual African Entertainment Awards USA held in the US on Saturday, November 11.

The international awards, which aim to celebrate African entertainment and achievements, saw “Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG and his former girlfriend Makhadzi bag an award each. Master KG walked away with the Music Producer of the Year award, while Makhadzi won the Best Collaboration award for her song “MaGear” featuring Mr Brown. South African music producer and DJ Tyler ICU also featured among the South African winners.

The night’s biggest winners were Tanzanian artist and “Young, African & Famous” reality star Diamond Platnumz, who won the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Nigeria’s Davido took home silverwear for Album of the Year, while Rema’s “Calm Down”, featuring Selena Gomez, won the gong for Song of the Year. Best Male Artist went to global superstar Burna Boy.

Full list of winner: Best Male Artist Burna Boy

Best Female Artist Tyler ICU Best Hip Hop/ Rap Artist

Iba One Best Duo/Group P-Square

Music Producer of the Year Master KG Best Collaboration

Makhadzi – “MaGear” Ft. Mr Brown Best Music Video Harmonize – “Single Again”

Artist of the Year Harmonize Best Dancer/Group

Endurance Grand Best DJ DJ Neptune

Best Francophone Male Artist Soul Bangs Best Francophone Female Artist/Group

Viviane Chidid Best Palop Male Artist Lisandro Cuxi

Best Palop Female Artist Eva Rap Diva Best New Artist

Portable Song of the Year Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Album of the Year “Timeless” by Davido Rising Star of the Year

Tribe Mark Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa) Rema

Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa) Ayra Starr Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa

Jah Prayzah Best Female Artist (East/ South/North) Gemma Griffiths

Best Comedian AY Best Gospel Artist

Deborah Lukalu Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist Winky D

Latino Artist of the Year Bad Bunny Social Media Influencer of the Year