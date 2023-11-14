Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Master KG, Makhadzi win at African Entertainment Awards USA

Published 1h ago

Share

It’s been a great year for South African and African music artists who have showed up on the global stage offering the world hit songs like “Water”, “Calm Down” and “Mnike”.

Their efforts were celebrated at the ninth annual African Entertainment Awards USA held in the US on Saturday, November 11.

The international awards, which aim to celebrate African entertainment and achievements, saw “Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG and his former girlfriend Makhadzi bag an award each.

Master KG walked away with the Music Producer of the Year award, while Makhadzi won the Best Collaboration award for her song “MaGear” featuring Mr Brown.

South African music producer and DJ Tyler ICU also featured among the South African winners.

The night’s biggest winners were Tanzanian artist and “Young, African & Famous” reality star Diamond Platnumz, who won the coveted Artist of the Year prize.

Nigeria’s Davido took home silverwear for Album of the Year, while Rema’s “Calm Down”, featuring Selena Gomez, won the gong for Song of the Year.

Best Male Artist went to global superstar Burna Boy.

Full list of winner:

Best Male Artist

Burna Boy

Best Female Artist

Tyler ICU

Best Hip Hop/ Rap Artist

Iba One

Best Duo/Group

P-Square

Music Producer of the Year

Master KG

Best Collaboration

Makhadzi – “MaGear” Ft. Mr Brown

Best Music Video

Harmonize – “Single Again”

Artist of the Year

Harmonize

Best Dancer/Group

Endurance Grand

Best DJ

DJ Neptune

Best Francophone Male Artist

Soul Bangs

Best Francophone Female Artist/Group

Viviane Chidid

Best Palop Male Artist

Lisandro Cuxi

Best Palop Female Artist

Eva Rap Diva

Best New Artist

Portable

Song of the Year

Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Album of the Year

“Timeless” by Davido

Rising Star of the Year

Tribe Mark

Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa)

Rema

Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa)

Ayra Starr

Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa

Jah Prayzah

Best Female Artist (East/ South/North)

Gemma Griffiths

Best Comedian

AY

Best Gospel Artist

Deborah Lukalu

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Winky D

Latino Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Santiago Matias

Digital Content Creator of the Year

William Last KRM

Related Topics:

United States2023Master KGArtistsEntertainmentSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity GossipMzansi RiseMusic