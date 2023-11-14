Master KG, Makhadzi win at African Entertainment Awards USA

It’s been a great year for South African and African music artists who have showed up on the global stage offering the world hit songs like “Water”, “Calm Down” and “Mnike”.
Their efforts were celebrated at the ninth annual African Entertainment Awards USA held in the US on Saturday, November 11.
The international awards, which aim to celebrate African entertainment and achievements, saw “Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG and his former girlfriend Makhadzi bag an award each.
Master KG walked away with the Music Producer of the Year award, while Makhadzi won the Best Collaboration award for her song “MaGear” featuring Mr Brown.
South African music producer and DJ Tyler ICU also featured among the South African winners.
The night’s biggest winners were Tanzanian artist and “Young, African & Famous” reality star Diamond Platnumz, who won the coveted Artist of the Year prize.
Nigeria’s Davido took home silverwear for Album of the Year, while Rema’s “Calm Down”, featuring Selena Gomez, won the gong for Song of the Year.
Best Male Artist went to global superstar Burna Boy.
Full list of winner:
Best Male Artist
Burna Boy
Best Female Artist
Tyler ICU
Best Hip Hop/ Rap Artist
Iba One
Best Duo/Group
P-Square
Music Producer of the Year
Master KG
Best Collaboration
Makhadzi – “MaGear” Ft. Mr Brown
Best Music Video
Harmonize – “Single Again”
Artist of the Year
Harmonize
Best Dancer/Group
Endurance Grand
Best DJ
DJ Neptune
Best Francophone Male Artist
Soul Bangs
Best Francophone Female Artist/Group
Viviane Chidid
Best Palop Male Artist
Lisandro Cuxi
Best Palop Female Artist
Eva Rap Diva
Best New Artist
Portable
Song of the Year
Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Album of the Year
“Timeless” by Davido
Rising Star of the Year
Tribe Mark
Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa)
Rema
Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa)
Ayra Starr
Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa
Jah Prayzah
Best Female Artist (East/ South/North)
Gemma Griffiths
Best Comedian
AY
Best Gospel Artist
Deborah Lukalu
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Winky D
Latino Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Social Media Influencer of the Year
Santiago Matias
Digital Content Creator of the Year
William Last KRM